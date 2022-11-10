T20 World Cup 2022: “I have to be in it” - Rishabh Pant picks 5 players for his World T20 XI team

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant got candid in a recent ICC video ahead of the second T20 World Cup semi-final. He named the five players he would want in his World T20 XI team. Despite not being a regular in India’s T20I team, the southpaw chose himself in his star-studded side.

Pant has so far played just one game at the ongoing T20 World Cup, featuring in India's final Super 12 fixture against Zimbabwe. Although he failed to make an impact, scoring just three runs, he is in line to play in the semi-final contest against England in Adelaide on Thursday, November 10.

Speaking on the ICC's official Instagram handle, Pant said:

“Secondly, I chose myself because I am choosing this team, I have to be in it, and it's compulsory for me to choose myself. That’s why I am there.”

The 25-year-old also picked the England duo of Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone, who are known for their attacking batting. The pair will look to put on a show against Rohit Sharma and Co. in the semi-final. Pant explained:

“The first five players which I would pick in T20 XI for my side are Jos Buttler, whenever he comes to bat, especially in T20s, I feel he can hit anywhere in this world. So, that’s why I have picked him.”

He added:

“Third one, I love watching Livingstone, the way he has been playing for the last two to three years. I love watching him, so I am choosing him.”

Rishabh Pant picks Jasprit Bumrah and Rashid Khan among his bowlers

Pant picked Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah owing to his ability to nail yorkers at will. He also chose ace Afghan spinner Rashid Khan for his World T20 XI team, saying:

“Choosing Bumrah, there’s never a doubt you need a fast bowler, so Bumrah for that and Rashid, he is a mystery spinner over a period of last six-seven years now, so, yes, I love him, and he can contribute with the bat too. So, I am gonna choose him too.”

Pant will be keen to deliver against England and guide India to the T20 World Cup final against arch-rivals Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday, November 13.

