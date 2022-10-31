Star Indian batter Virat Kohli has shared a click with Rohit Sharma and Co. after they reached Adelaide for their upcoming T20 World Cup fixture against Bangladesh on Wednesday (November 2).

The Men in Blue will look to bounce back strongly after they suffered a five-wicket loss against South Africa. Kohli, in particular, will hope to deliver once again after he failed to play a significant role against the Proteas.

Sharing a picture on Instagram, Kohli captioned:

“Touchdown, Adelaide.”

The snapshot also features Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Suryakumar Yadav.

A couple of wins against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will provide much-needed confidence to the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team heading into the semifinals.

The Men in Blue are chasing their second T20 World Cup title (after 2007). They are also on a mission to end their nine-year-long ICC trophy drought as they won the Champions Trophy in 2013.

“We need to keep our heads high and take a learning from this game” – Rohit Sharma

India captain Rohit Sharma stressed that bad fielding cost his side against South Africa as they missed several run-out opportunities and a crucial catch. He, however, declared that the Men in Blue will bounce back strongly in their remaining matches.

“We were a little poor in the field. We gave so many chances and weren't clinical. We were just not good enough. We couldn't hold our chances. We missed a few run-outs. We need to keep our heads high and take a learning from this game.”

Rohit also justified why he used Ravichandran Ashwin in the 18th over. The off-spinner was hit for a couple of sixes by David Miller in the same over.

“I've seen what happens with the spinners in the last over, so I wanted to go the other way. If I can finish Ash, I just wanted to make sure that the seamers are bowling the right overs. You have to use it at some point. With the new batter, it was the perfect time for him to bowl. Miller played some good shots as well.”

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will look to give India a good start after they failed once again [last time against Pakistan] at the T20 World Cup.

The Indian team management will also be tempted to bring in Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, or Chahal against Bangladesh after Dinesh Karthik and Ashwin failed to deliver in their crucial game against South Africa.

Meanwhile, Shakib Al Hasan and Co. are coming off the back of a couple of wins against the Netherlands and Zimbabwe in their first three matches.

