T20 World Cup: “Counter every move from the opposition” – Wasim Jaffer shares key message for Rohit Sharma-led India, shares hilarious video [WATCH] 

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer has put out a key message for Rohit Sharma-led Team India ahead of the T20 World Cup. The message was in the form of a hilarious video, but with a serious message, put out ahead of the team's first warmup match against Australia on Monday (October 17).

The former opening batsman wants the Men in Blue to prepare well and be ready to counter every opposition move. He used a comical video to send this message.

India are chasing their second T20 World Cup trophy. They last won the title under MS Dhoni in 2007. Furthermore, the Men in Blue are yet to lift an ICC trophy since the 2013 Champions Trophy.

However, they will be keen to prove themselves in Australia after the home T20I series victories over Australia and South Africa.

Jaffer, who is also quite famous for his funny posts on social media related to cricket, uploaded a video to his Instagram account. He provided this caption:

“I’m hoping India will be as prepared as this guy to counter every move from the opposition when WC starts.”

You can watch the video below:

Rohit Sharma and Co. have reached Brisbane after a brief stint in Perth. They played a couple of practice matches against Western Australia XI. While India won the first match by 13 runs, the side lost the second by 36 runs.

India to begin T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan

Rohit Sharma-led India will play their opening Super 12 match against arch-rivals Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday (October 23).

They will be gunning to beat Babar Azam and Co. and avenge a five-wicket loss they suffered at the hands of the same team in the Super 4 stage at the Asia Cup. The Men in Green also defeated India by 10 wickets in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

India are named in the same group as Pakistan, Bangladesh, and South Africa. A couple of qualifiers will join the teams for the Super 12 stage.

Injured pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement Mohammed Shami is expected to strengthen India’s bowling department, which leaked 200+ runs in the last two T20Is against the Proteas.

The side must address this and other issues in the warmup games against Australia (October 17) and New Zealand (October 19) at the Gabba.

India squad for the ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami.

