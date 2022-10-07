T20 World Cup: "You should not risk Shaheen Afridi; World Cups will come and go" - Salman Butt

There has been a lot of debate un recent times about whether star Pakistan speedster Shaheen Afridi should be rushed back in time for the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Afridi set the stage alight with his performance in last year's tournament against India and has quickly become one of his country's best bowlers across formats.

However, former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt believes it is unnecessary to risk aggravating the left-arm pacer's injury. Butt wants the management, selectors and fans to understand that Shaheen Afridi has a long career ahead of him and will get to play in a number of World Cups.

Speaking in a video posted by Paktv.tv on their YouTube channel, here's what he had to say about the young pacer's potential comeback:

"Even if it is a partial tear, you should not risk Shaheen. World Cups will come and go. Shaheen is not a player of just one World Cup. He can play the next five as well. True fans of Pakistan cricket will also know that Shaheen should be rested if the injury is career-threatening."

The former cricketer also spoke about the importance of prolonging Shaheen Afridi's career and looking at the bigger picture, adding:

"Shaheen is currently 22. Even if he stays fit till 32, he can play five T20 World Cups, there will be World Test Championships yearly and then there will be two more ODI World Cups after the one next year. We want him to do well so we also need to prolong his career by taking care of him."

Naseem Shah wouldn't have made his debut had Shaheen Afridi not been injured: Salman Butt

Salman Butt has also been quite vocal about how team management's failure to look after Shaheen Afridi's workload management.

He feels had the pacer not been injured, Naseem Shah may not have gotten the chance to feature for Pakistan. If their workload management system was better, Naseem might have made his debut without it being forced by necessity.

On this, Butt stated:

"The changes you have made to the team are forced by injuries. Had Shaheen not been injured, you would have still played him in all tournaments till date. Maybe Naseem Shah, who has become a star on the Asia Cup, wouldn't even have made his debut against Holland."

Afridi has been named in Pakistan's 15-man squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup but his participation remains in serious doubt.

Will Shaheen make it to Pakistan's opening T20 World Cup encounter against India? Let us know in the comments.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far