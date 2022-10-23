"Thank God Harshal is not in 11" - Fans react as India leave out Harshal Patel & Yuzvendra Chahal in IND vs PAK T20 World Cup match

Team India have made a couple of interesting changes to their bowling attack for their opening T20 World Cup encounter against Pakistan at the MCG on Sunday, October 23.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel were the obvious selections. However, quite a few eyebrows were raised by the decision to play off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal. The Men in Blue have also backed Mohammed Shami over Harshal Patel as their third seamer.

The decision to include Shami came as a surprise to many as he hasn't played competitive cricket since July. He's also not played a T20I since last year's T20 World Cup.

Some fans were delighted to see such a strong playing XI and especially praised the pace attack. They felt Harshal and Chahal could have possibly been expensive given their recent form. One fan tweeted:

"Thank God Harshal is not in 11"

Here are some more reactions:

Abhishek Ojha @vicharabhio Legends are waiting for a wicket-taking Tamil conversation between Ashwin and Dinesh Karthik Anna. Legends are waiting for a wicket-taking Tamil conversation between Ashwin and Dinesh Karthik Anna. https://t.co/W1PyplQCx7

TEJASH 🚩 @LoyleRohitFan45 Thank God harshal is not in 11 Thank God harshal is not in 11 😌

Dinda Academy @academy_dinda They Dropped my Man Harshal They Dropped my Man Harshal 😞

Abhinandan @Abhinandan6638 Great to have Mohammad Shami back, cannot see Harshal Patel being part of India's bowling attack at International level Great to have Mohammad Shami back, cannot see Harshal Patel being part of India's bowling attack at International level

Srinjoy Sanyal @srinjoysanyal07 #INDvsPAK Not surprised. Going by yesterday’s practice session, it was kinda predictable that Ashwin would be preferred over Chahal. #T20WorldCup Not surprised. Going by yesterday’s practice session, it was kinda predictable that Ashwin would be preferred over Chahal. #T20WorldCup #INDvsPAK

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah Ashwin preferred to Chahal not such a surprise. India were keen strengthen the batting and seriously considered Hooda to before settling on Ashwin for his experience and craftiness Ashwin preferred to Chahal not such a surprise. India were keen strengthen the batting and seriously considered Hooda to before settling on Ashwin for his experience and craftiness

Usama Zafar @Usama7 India has gone with good pace options. All three will be lethal here … I would’ve preferred Chahal in place of Ashwin though. India has gone with good pace options. All three will be lethal here … I would’ve preferred Chahal in place of Ashwin though.

Aayush Mahajan @CricGlance #T20worldcup22 #INDvPAK #RohitSharma India going with Ashwin ahead of Chahal can decide the game. If this move does not pan out well, they will have to bear the brunt of it. #CricketTwitter India going with Ashwin ahead of Chahal can decide the game. If this move does not pan out well, they will have to bear the brunt of it. #CricketTwitter #T20worldcup22 #INDvPAK #RohitSharma

21grams @bettercallgram Ashwin vs Chahal is like trash vs Garbage. We're doomed Ashwin vs Chahal is like trash vs Garbage. We're doomed

KASHISH @crickashish217 Little short on batting without Harshal, but India are playing their best available bowling attack here. Dravid & Rohit spot on with Ashwin's inclusion above Chahal. May that continue. Your best T20I spinner, just play him. Little short on batting without Harshal, but India are playing their best available bowling attack here. Dravid & Rohit spot on with Ashwin's inclusion above Chahal. May that continue. Your best T20I spinner, just play him.

Abhu @abhu_tyagi Johns. @CricCrazyJohns India X1: Rohit (C), Rahul, Kohli, Surya, Hardik, Karthik, Axar, Ashwin, Bhuvi, Shami, Arshdeep. India X1: Rohit (C), Rahul, Kohli, Surya, Hardik, Karthik, Axar, Ashwin, Bhuvi, Shami, Arshdeep. Very good selections for the most part, only concern is that with Ashwin ahead of Chahal, you really need new-ball wickets. Can't let Pakistan get to their usual 70/0 in 10 overs because then you are guaranteeing a 180+ chase. twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… Very good selections for the most part, only concern is that with Ashwin ahead of Chahal, you really need new-ball wickets. Can't let Pakistan get to their usual 70/0 in 10 overs because then you are guaranteeing a 180+ chase. twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

Team India have opted to bowl first

The Melbourne cricket ground has seen rain and overcast conditions over the past few days. Indian captain Rohit Sharma consequently had absolutely no hesitation in asking Pakistan to bat first.

The Men in Blue will be hopeful of getting some help from a fresh pitch. They certainly have the armoury to deal some serious damage, with all three of their pacers holding the ability to swing the ball.

Pakistan will once again depend on their openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to get them off to a solid start.

Rohit Sharma and Co. have a strong batting line-up as well, so it will be crucial for Azam and his men to post a competitive total.

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes