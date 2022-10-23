"Thank God Harshal is not in 11" - Fans react as India leave out Harshal Patel & Yuzvendra Chahal in IND vs PAK T20 World Cup match

Team India have made a couple of interesting changes to their bowling attack for their opening T20 World Cup encounter against Pakistan at the MCG on Sunday, October 23.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Axar Patel were the obvious selections. However, quite a few eyebrows were raised by the decision to play off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal. The Men in Blue have also backed Mohammed Shami over Harshal Patel as their third seamer.
The decision to include Shami came as a surprise to many as he hasn't played competitive cricket since July. He's also not played a T20I since last year's T20 World Cup.
Some fans were delighted to see such a strong playing XI and especially praised the pace attack. They felt Harshal and Chahal could have possibly been expensive given their recent form. One fan tweeted:
"Thank God Harshal is not in 11"
Here are some more reactions:
Team India have opted to bowl first
The Melbourne cricket ground has seen rain and overcast conditions over the past few days. Indian captain Rohit Sharma consequently had absolutely no hesitation in asking Pakistan to bat first.
The Men in Blue will be hopeful of getting some help from a fresh pitch. They certainly have the armoury to deal some serious damage, with all three of their pacers holding the ability to swing the ball.
Pakistan will once again depend on their openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to get them off to a solid start.
Rohit Sharma and Co. have a strong batting line-up as well, so it will be crucial for Azam and his men to post a competitive total.
India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh.
Pakistan XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.
