"That is not a possibility at the moment" - Pat Cummins on David Warner as he seeks a vice-captain to share leadership duties

Australia's newly-appointed ODI captain Pat Cummins has declared that David Warner remains banned from leadership duties as he seeks a deputy to share the role. However, the 29-year-old is open to supporting any move to reverse Warner's ban.

With Aaron Finch retiring from ODI cricket, Warner was one of the leading contenders to succeed in the captaincy role.

Cricket Australia is currently considering rewriting the organization's code of conduct, which could see Warner free of a lifetime leadership ban, imposed after the ball-tampering saga in 2018.

Speaking on SEN's Whately, Cummins believes Australia's multi-format players have the potential to step up as captain, if required. The right-arm speedster felt that workload needed to be managed series by series, stating:

"I think in cricket it’s always been that if someone’s the captain they’re the captain full-time and it’s all-encompassing, but I think we’re moving slightly away from that. I think in our current set-up we’ve got various multi-format players that we’ll have need to manage through different series as well. Obviously, that (Warner as vice-captain) is not a possibility at the moment.

"We’re really happy with the other leaders in the team that can be in a bit more of a titled role. But I welcome any change to the current situation with David and certainly down the track us players and the staff around kind of internally would have no qualms with him stepping up if needed."

Cummins, who is also in-charge of the Test side, will become the first fast bowler to lead the Australian men's team in white-ball cricket. He will also captain the Men in Yellow at the ODI World Cup in 2023.

"I would have (said no) 12 months ago" - Pat Cummins on the dual role

Cummins has already set his sights on the 2023 ODI World Cup in India and feels the 14 games leading up to the tournament will be crucial. He added:

"I would have (said no) 12 months ago. I think it’s been a bit of a journey, it’s probably a slightly different style. We’re 12 months out from a World Cup, I think there’s 14 ODI games. Speaking to the selectors and I’m sure we’ll manage through those games to get to the World Cup, it was a no brainer. I think the (most exciting thing is the) World Cup is just around the corner."

The New South Wales bowler's first assignment as ODI captain will be a three-match series against England after the T20 World Cup.

