"That's the way I like to go about it" - Steve Smith wants to play the way Virat Kohli did against Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022

Australian batter Steve Smith has stated that he wants to approach his innings like Virat Kohli did during India's win over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.

In what was among the best knocks of the ongoing event, Kohli smashed an unbeaten 82 off 53 balls and pulled off an improbable chase on October 23. The former Indian skipper began his innings slowly, but accelerated extremely well to guide the Men in Blue to a famous victory at the MCG.

Smith opined that the conditions Down Under at the moment aren't completely in the batters' favor and that they might need to consolidate before changing gears. As someone who plays all three formats of the game, the former Australian skipper feels he can play the role to perfection.

Speaking to reporters before the team flew to Adelaide from Brisbane, here's what Steve Smith had to say about his role in the team:

"Some of the wickets have done quite a bit, and you haven't seen those really big scores. So, guys like Virat in that game at the MCG, he just batted and then took it on later on."

Smith continued:

"That's the way I like to go about it, if things are difficult early. I play Test cricket, I play one-day cricket, so I've got that sort of game to play in those sorts of difficult circumstances, if the wickets are doing a bit."

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau

cricket.com.au/news/hamstring… Steve Smith says he's ready to step up if injuries rule out any of the hamstrung top order #T20WorldCup Steve Smith says he's ready to step up if injuries rule out any of the hamstrung top order #T20WorldCup cricket.com.au/news/hamstring…

Steve Smith on his role in Australia's leadership group

With captain Aaron Finch struggling with a hamstring problem, wicketkeeper Matthew Wade was seen leading Australia against Ireland in the second innings. Should Finch miss out on their next game against Afghanistan on Friday, November 4, the Aussies could bring in Steve Smith to fill the gap.

Gargi Raut @gargiraut15



Aaron Finch and Tim David (did not field against Ireland) complained of hamstring pain. While Marcus Stoinis, who has a history of side strains, went off the field after bowling just one over.



#T20WorldCup #AUSvIRE Injury scares could be incoming for Australia!Aaron Finch and Tim David (did not field against Ireland) complained of hamstring pain. While Marcus Stoinis, who has a history of side strains, went off the field after bowling just one over. Injury scares could be incoming for Australia!Aaron Finch and Tim David (did not field against Ireland) complained of hamstring pain. While Marcus Stoinis, who has a history of side strains, went off the field after bowling just one over.#T20WorldCup #AUSvIRE

On being asked about his role in the leadership group in the absence of Finch, Steve Smith said:

"I'm there to help in any way I can. I've obviously got a lot of experience, (currently) vice-captain of the Test side and have captained before. But (Wade) has a great knowledge of the game, and I think keeping as well, you get good angles and they're important inT20 cricket. So I'm sure he'd do a terrific job."

Australia will face a tricky task against Afghanistan in Adelaide on Friday and will have to win to qualify for the semifinals. Marcus Stoinis and Tim David are also rumored to be nursing injuries in addition to Finch, which will be a major cause for concern.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes