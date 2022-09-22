"The Lord's game is very special for us because it's Jhulan's retirement"- Harmanpreet Kaur eager to give Goswami a winning farwell 

Harmanpreet Kaur, India’s skipper has confirmed that the Lord’s ODI on September 24 (Saturday) will be veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami's retirement match.

In a career spanning 20 years, Goswami is now the leading wicket-taker in ODIs.

"The Lord's game is very special for us because it's Jhulan's retirement and we wanted to enjoy that game without any pressure and I'm really happy that we were able to win today and now we can just have fun in that game,” Harmanpreet said after India’s historic victory against England at Canterbury.

Riding on a stupendous 143 of 111 deliveries from the skipper, India won the second ODI by 88 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. It was a clinical all-round performance from India as they outplayed England in all three facets of the game. After the match, Harmapreet said it was important to seal the series in Canterbury.

"When you win the first game, the second game is always important and we always try to finish that game as a winning side and today also we were looking at that only because we don't want to carry any extra pressure on ourselves going to Lord's," Harmanpreet added.

Jhulan Goswami - a name that will be etched in the annals of world cricket

The final match at Lord’s will be the first time England and India will meet in a women's ODI at the iconic venue since an eventful 2017 World Cup final, which India went on to lose after dominating the game for the majority of the match. Harmapreet expressed her desire to give Jhulan a fitting farewell with a victory at Lord’s.

"It's very important [to win] because that will be her last match. It will be a very emotional moment for all of us and we definitely want to win that game. Moreover, after winning the series now we just want to have fun because I know it's the last game for her,” Harmanpreet quipped.

Making her international debut way back in 2002, Jhulan Goswami established herself as one of the vital cogs of the Indian team.

In February 2018, Goswami became the first bowler in women’s cricket to bag 200 ODI wickets. The fast bowler was named in the Indian squad for the England series after missing the previous series against Sri Lanka.

Harmanpreet Kaur powers India to their second highest ODI total

India posted their second-highest ODI total in the second ODI, scoring 333/5 in 50 overs. Harmanpreet went berserk in the final overs, as India scored 62 runs in the last three overs.

After completing a run-a-ball century, Harmanpreet took a liking to Freya Kemp as the Indian skipper blasted 43 runs in her last 11 deliveries.

England lost early wickets but it was a brilliant knock from Danielle Wyatt who kept them in the game. After Renuka Thakur castled her with a brilliant swinging yorker, the writing was all but on the wall.

Charlotte Dean delayed the inevitable for some timebut overall it was a resounding victory for India. The victory also marked India’s first ODI series win on English soil in 23 years.

