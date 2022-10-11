"The truth is that they have played some timid cricket in world events" - Nasser Hussain on India's shortcomings in major tournaments 

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has commented on India's repeated setbacks in major tournaments despite boasting a dominant record in bilateral series.

The Men in Blue last won an ICC tournament in 2013 in the form of the Champions Trophy and are in search of major silverware since then.

India suffered their first group-stage exit from an ICC event for the first time in nine years after failing to qualify for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2021. They were lambasted for playing rather conservatively in an era where aggressive cricket has been the norm and a building block for success.

Accusing India of retreating to their shells when it mattered the most, Hussain said in an interaction with Sky Sports Cricket:

"India's issues have been ICC events really. They have been going around beating everyone, with a variety of players, they have rotated and rested. But the truth is that they have played some timid cricket in world events, like almost gone into their shell. They definitely played some fearful cricket in the last World Cup, especially in the powerplays."

The Men in Blue head into the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 after wholeheartedly embracing the aggressive approach. The team are in a bid to end their silverware drought with Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid at the helm.

Opining that India have to approach the World Cup with the same mentality as they employed in their bilateral campaigns, Hussain added:

"India have got to keep the hitting potential. Suryakumar Yadav has been in unbelievable form. They are missing two great cricketers in Jadeja and Bumrah. They have got to keep the same mindset they have had in the bilateral events."

"That has been an issue for India, they don't have enough all-rounders" - Nasser Hussain

Ravindra Jadeja's injury before the T20 World Cup has disrupted India's middle-order plans.

With Hardik Pandya donning a more responsible role at No. 5, the finishing role has fallen to Dinesh Karthik, with Axar Patel arguably being the next in the lower-middle order.

Assessing that the lack of credible batting options down the order holds teams like India and Pakistan from going hard from the top, Hussain said:

"At the start of T20 cricket, everyone talked about how there is no need to worry about No.7, they'll probably get like seven balls to face, so might as well play the extra bowler."

Hussain added:

"But actually, if you have a solid No.7, then it means that your top six can absolutely go for it. That has been an issue for India, they don't have enough all-rounders and Pakistan as well. Babar and Rizwan are so worried about the depth of their batting, so 20 overs becomes a very long time."

India will open their T20 World Cup campaign with a high-octane encounter against Pakistan on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Will India's wait for silverware end at the T20 World Cup 2022? Let us know what you think.

Poll : 0 votes