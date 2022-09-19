"The worst I've felt was when I watched her face after the match" - Smriti Mandhana explains why the Indian cricket team wants to give the perfect send-off to veteran bowler

Indian opening batter Smriti Mandhana and her teammates want to give the perfect farewell to veteran fast bowler Jhulan Goswami.

Mandhana, who picked up the player of the match award in India's win over England on Sunday, regretted not doing well in the World Cup.

Goswami, India's leading pacer for over a decade, will retire from international cricket after the three-match ODI series against England.

The 39-year-old has over 250 scalps and will go down as the highest wicket-taker in women's ODI cricket history.

After starring with a match-winning 91, Mandhana recalled losing to South Africa in India's final group game of the 2022 World Cup and Goswami's dejected face.

As a result, she wants to make the most of the second chance to make the veteran's farewell special. The southpaw said (as quoted by The Cricketer):

"I was very disappointed with myself when we couldn't do something for her in the World Cup. The worst I've felt was when I watched her face after the match we lost against South Africa. I was really low that we couldn't do that special thing for her before she left."

She continued:

"Now, we have one more chance – not a World Cup, but a series win in England would be something which we'll all try to give to her as much as we can. She has been an amazing, amazing person and player for us."

The 39-year-old set the tone for India's seven-wicket win at Hove in the first ODI. She picked up the wicket of Tammy Beaumont and ended up with figures of 10-2-20-2.

"I hit a stupid shot and I got out" - Smriti Mandhana on falling for 91

Smriti Mandhana scored 91 off 99 balls. (Credits: Getty)

The Mumbai-born batter stated that she didn't get out because of nervousness, but while trying to hit the ball.

"I hit a stupid shot and I got out. I didn't get out being nervous. I wasn't double-minded. A lot of the time it happens that when I'm in the 70s or 80s, I want to hit a shot but I stop myself.

"Today, at least whenever I felt like hitting, I went out and hit. I'm really happy that I could contribute to the team."

The second ODI between the two sides will be played on Wednesday, September 21, at Canterbury.

