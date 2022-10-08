"There's no need for him to listen to anyone" - Shahid Afridi backs Mohammad Rizwan to play his own game amid low strike rate remarks 

Former Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi believes Mohammad Rizwan should continue to stick with his current batting approach despite criticism surrounding his strike rate. The No.1-ranked T20I batter has been the backbone of Pakistan's batting unit and has registered six fifties across his last 10 innings in the shortest format.

Rizwan has had to take on additional responsibility due to Pakistan's fragile middle order. The wicketkeeper-batter has often donned the anchor's role at the top of the order alongside skipper Babar Azam.

He recently also became the third player to register over 1,500 T20 runs in a year, showcasing the grip he has on the format as well as his red-hot form.

Urging Rizwan to play with the same approach, Afridi said on Samaa TV:

“Rizwan doesn't need to change his plan. There's no need for him to listen to anyone."

The Peshawar-born batter was the leading run-scorer in the 2022 Asia Cup as well as in the recent seven-match T20I series against England. He has also got off to a good start in the tri-series involving New Zealand and Bangladesh, scoring an unbeaten 78 off 50 deliveries in Pakistan's 21-run win over the Bangla Tigers in the series opener.

"Six batsmen are playing, and you'd expect at least three to score" - Shahid Afridi

Pakistan's batting fortunes rely heavily on Rizwan and Babar's contributions. The rather inexperienced middle order has been unable to shoulder the responsibility, leading to a massive imbalance in the side.

Noting that Rizwan is playing his part well, Afridi urged the other players to step up:

“It doesn't matter if you're batting or bowling, the start is the main thing. Rizwan and Babar are giving you good starts. But only one or two players can't make a team, there are 11 players out there. Six batsmen are playing, and you'd expect at least three to score."

Pakistan will next face New Zealand on Saturday, October 8.

Should Mohammad Rizwan consider a more proactive approach at the top of the order? Let us know what you think.

