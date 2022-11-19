“There's no reason why you can't” – Eoin Morgan believes England can win the 2023 World Cup

Former England captain Eoin Morgan believes that reigning ODI and T20I champions England will have to win the 2023 World Cup in India to become one of the greatest white-ball teams ever. He feels there's no reason why Jos Buttler and Co. can't lift the trophy once again.

For the uninitiated, Buttler led England to glory in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2022. They beat Afghanistan, New Zealand and Sri Lanka in the group stage and followed it with a thumping victory against India in the semi-final. They beat the Babar Azam-led Pakistan in the summit clash to lift the trophy once again after 12 years.

The 2019 World Cup-winning captain told Dailymail:

"Jos (Buttler) said before the semi-final against India it's no good just being remembered as a side who were aggressive and threatening and everyone loved watching, but never won anything.”

He continued:

“He said we need something tangible. There is the opportunity to do that, next year with the 50 overs and the following year, to go again. There’s no reason why you can’t end up at the pointy end of the World Cup again. I think Jos will judge himself on that.”

Morgan also mentioned that Buttler got better both as captain and player as England progressed in the tournament.

“His strategy was way better at the back end of the tournament. It’s about letting the game come to you and choosing the opportunities to play your cards. I felt that got better as the tournament went on. Obviously, his performance with the bat did as well.”

Buttler scored 225 runs in six matches at the T20 World Cup 2022, including an unbeaten 80 off 49 balls against India in the semi-final.

“Toss will be a crucial factor” – Ravichandran Ashwin shares his views on the 2023 World Cup

Ravichandran Ashwin, meanwhile, feels that the toss will play a significant role in the 50-over ICC tournament next year. He pointed out that the tournament will witness a lot of dew, which could benefit the chasing teams.

Speaking on his YouTube channel recently, the India all-rounder said:

“We should keep in mind that the 2023 World Cup will take place in India. It will take place either in November-December or from October-November. So, there will be plenty of dew. And therefore, toss will be a crucial factor. Matches will begin at 12 PM, which is a very important thing.”

Meanwhile, the Jos Buttler-led England are currently participating in a three-match ODI series in Australia.

