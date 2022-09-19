"These decisions are not easy" - KL Rahul opens up on the Rishabh Pant vs Dinesh Karthik debate ahead of IND vs AUS 2022 series

Team India vice-captain KL Rahul has accepted that it will be a tough decision to leave out either Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik for the upcoming T20I series against Australia, set to begin on Tuesday.

The Men in Blue had backed Pant over Karthik for most of the Asia Cup, but the southpaw wasn't able to fulfill the role given to him. Many feel that it is high time Team India stop experimenting and decide who they want to play as their first-choice wicketkeeper.

However, speaking to reporters ahead of the Australian series, KL Rahul explained the factors that the team will take into consideration before making a decision. He said:

"It really depends on what kind of combination we want to go with. It will always depend on firstly the surface that we're going to play on. Secondly, the teams that we're playing against. And yeah, these decisions are not easy."

Both Pant and Karthik, to me, do different roles: KL Rahul

KL Rahul also clarified that Pant and Karthik don't have the same role in the Indian team. Pant is more of a middle-order batter being instructed to take on the spinners, while the veteran 'DK' is probably their designated finisher.

The vice-captain claimed that there will be a discussion between the team management and the leadership group. The decision on whom to play will be taken based on the conditions. He asserted:

"Obviously, both of them are really high-quality players and they have been playing really well. Both of them to me do different roles. So for us as a team, and for the captain and coach, obviously at the leadership group, is to see what role we need on that particular day."

