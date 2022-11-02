"These World Cup run-outs will forever haunt Bangladesh"- Fans troll Bangladesh for another last-ball loss to India in T20 World Cup

Team India pulled off yet another incredible win on the last ball as they beat Bangladesh by five runs at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday, November 2. In the rain-affected game, Bangladesh had to chase a revised target of 151 from 16 overs.

Having already scored 66 runs in the first seven overs without losing a wicket, the equation seemed to be well within the grasp of the chasing team as they needed just another 85 runs in nine overs.

The Men in Blue, however, were a completely different side after the break as they pounced onto every catch and also affected a crucial run-out. Bangladesh lost four wickets in a space of 11 balls at one time and that proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Fans on Twitter trolled Shakib Al Hasan and Co. for making a mess of what was an incredible opportunity for them to almost put one foot into the semi-finals. Here are some of the reactions:

Litton Das' run-out turned the game around for India

The target of 185 seemed a bit too much for a team whose batting has struggled so far in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022. However, the move to send Litton Das at the top of the order worked wonders for Bangladesh. He (21 balls) smashed the second-fastest half-century in the T20 World Cup 2022 to put Bangladesh on top.

The Men in Blue were shell-shocked as they didn't expect such a counter-attack. However, the rain break proved to be beneficial for them as they regrouped and came out with a completely different body language.

KL Rahul's direct hit found Das short of his crease and that brought Team India roaring back into the game. Najmul Hossain Shanto got off to a slow start, but he too was dismissed just as he looked in the mood to change gears.

What was great to see was that Rohit and Co., whose fielding has been under the scanner of late, were holding onto every chance that came their way.

Arshdeep Singh held his cool towards the end as India won the game by five runs and got the all-important two points.

