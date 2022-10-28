"They had just decided that they would roll over Zimbabwe"- Brad Hogg on Pakistan's second defeat of T20 World Cup 2022

Former Australia cricketer Brad Hogg felt that Pakistan didn't have a proper plan to deal with Zimbabwe in Perth and that cost them their second game of the T20 World Cup. Hogg is from Western Australia and is well-versed with the conditions in Perth.

He felt that the new-ball bowlers were too full to start with and that helped Zimbabwe get off to a quick start. Although the other pacers made a good comeback and restricted Zimbabwe to 130, Hogg feels those extra runs in the powerplay helped the batting team get a headstart.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Brad Hogg had to say about Pakistan's loss:

"I thought Pakistan were lethargic yesterday. They didn't look like having a plan and it seemed like without reading the conditions they had just decided that they would roll over Zimbabwe. This helped Zimbabwe get ahead in the game."

Hogg also credited Zimbabwe bowlers for keeping things simple and making use of the bounce in the pitch to unsettle the Pakistan batters. He added:

"Zimbabwe bowlers bowled good test match lengths. They made the Pakistan openers play from the crease and they didn't really capitalise in the powerplay.

"The strength was in Zimbabwean spinners in the middle overs and that's where they suffocated Pakistan. Pakistan were not prepared and took things too easy."

"Zimbabwe have a chance to sneak through to the semifinals"- Brad Hogg

Brad Hogg even went on to say that Zimbabwe could make a shock entry into the semifinals if they play their remaining games well.

They will be up against Bangladesh and the Netherlands and if they win both, they could have a real chance of progressing further.

Here's what Brad Hogg stated about the race between South Africa and Zimbabwe:

"Zimbabwe have a chance to sneak through to the semifinals. They need to win two out of their three games and I back then to beat Bangladesh and Netherlands because of their bowling.

"It is easier for Zimbabwe to win two out of three than it is for South Africa. So it could get interesting."

Will Zimbabwe make a shock entry into the semifinals of the T20 World Cup? Let us know in the comments.

