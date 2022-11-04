"They aren't there just to hold the sweaters" - Wasim Akram slams poor umpiring standards at T20 World Cup 2022 after Mohammad Nawaz's howler

Pakistan legend Wasim Akram has criticized the umpires for a decision involving Mohammad Nawaz during Pakistan's T20 World Cup encounter against South Africa.

Nawaz tried to sweep Tabraiz Shamsi and got a thick bottom edge onto his pads in the 13th over. The on-field umpire adjudged him to be out. Instead of reviewing the decision, Mohammad Nawaz walked off.

He seemed to have failed to see the umpire's finger being raised and walked back as a direct hit found him short of the crease while South Africa were appealing. However, as per the rules, the all-rounder could have reviewed the LBW decision as it would have been overturned and the run-out wouldn't have counted.

Speaking to A Sports, Akram explained why the use of technology has made the umpires a bit too complacent. He said:

"I think technology has spoiled the umpires. They know that decisions like LBW, caught behind and no ball are all checked by the third umpire. So it is human nature that they will get a bit more relaxed."

Akram added:

"So this is where the ICC should have come in. I am all in for technology. But if there are humans standing, then they have some jobs, right? They aren't there just to hold the sweaters."

Iftikhar Ahmed Should have have told Mohammad Nawaz to review: Waqar Younis

Former Pakistan speedster Waqar Younis was also present on the panel and provided his opinion on Mohammad Nawaz's dismissal.

He felt that non-striker Iftikhar Ahmed should have been more aware and should have asked his partner to review the LBW decision. Nawaz was a key wicket for South Africa as he had put together a vital 52-run stand with Iftikhar to rescue Pakistan from 43/4.

On this, Younis stated:

"If you watch the replays, the ball hit Mohammad Nawaz's pads, then he tried to take a single and as he was sent back, the umpire gave him out. So actually, Nawaz didn't see the finger being raised as he had his back on the umpire and he thought he was run out.

"So I think it was Iftikhar who was sleeping. It was his job to tell Nawaz to hold on and check for the LBW decision."

Iftikhar's 51 and Shadab Khan's blitzing 22-ball 52 ultimately helped Pakistan reach a total of 185. They went on to register a 33-run win over South Africa in a rain-curtailed encounter to stay alive in the race to the semifinals.

The Men in Green will need to beat Bangladesh in their final game and hope that a couple of other results go their way to make the last four of the T20 World Cup.

