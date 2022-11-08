"They are lucky to play semifinals; will need to work hard to win" - Mohammad Kaif on Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2022 campaign

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif believes Pakistan will face an uphill task against New Zealand in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2022. The two teams will clash in Sydney on Wednesday, November 9.

The Men in Green lost their first two games in the Super 12s stage and had to win their remaining matches. They also needed other results to go their way. Babar Azam's men ultimately ended up with six points and South Africa's shock loss to the Netherlands meant that they finished as runners-up in their group.

Mohammad Kaif feels there were quite a few issues with the Pakistan team even in the games that they won. Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, here's what he had to say while previewing the first semifinal:

"Pakistan haven't been convincing even in the games that they have won. There have been rash shots, poor calling leading to run-out chances, and much more."

Kaif added:

"Also, they are here only because South Africa lost to the Netherlands. They are lucky to play in the semifinals and will need to work hard to win the game."

New Zealand always find a way to win big games: Mohammad Kaif

Mohammad Kaif believes New Zealand are favorites to beat Pakistan in the semifinals on Wednesday. He reckoned that although the Blackcaps may not have many star names, they always punch above their weight and big matches seem to get the best out of them.

Explaining why the Kiwis are favorites to make it to their second consecutive T20 World Cup final, Kaif stated:

"New Zealand are favorites according to me. They just step up during big matches in World Cups and although they don't have a lot of star names, they collectively punch above their weight and somehow find a way to win these big games and reach the finals."

New Zealand have a more in-form team on paper. but Pakistan will be high on confidence after the way they entered the semifinals. It promises to be an exciting match-up.

