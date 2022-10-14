"They are probably peaking at the right time" - Gautam Gambhir feels Sri Lanka will be a threat to India in T20 World Cup

Former cricketer Gautam Gambhir reckons that if Sri Lanka qualify into India's group during the Super 12 stage, they will pose a threat to the Men in Blue. The Lankan Lions have already won the Asia Cup earlier this year, where they beat Rohit Sharma and Co.

Gambhir believes that the Sri Lankans are finding form at the right time and will only strengthen further with the comeback of star pacer Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Kumara.

Speaking to Star Sports on who between West Indies and Sri Lanka would the Men in Blue like to face, here's what Gautam Gambhir had to say:

“Sri Lanka, because of the kind of success they have had at the Asia Cup. The way they are playing, the way they are probably peaking at the right time. And with Chameera and Lahiru Kumara coming in, they probably got most of their places covered. They are going to be a threat and so they are going to take a lot of confidence into the T20 World Cup.”

India will prepare more for Sri Lanka than West Indies: Irfan Pathan

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan was also present on the panel and was asked the same question. While Pathan believes West Indies are dangerous and unpredictable, he too feels that Rohit and his men will want to face them over Sri Lanka.

On this, he stated:

“I think the quality of the Sri Lankan side is much better (compared to West Indies), as far as the spin bowling and batting are concerned. Recently, they have beaten India in the Asia Cup. So, I don’t think India will want to avoid any team, but if they want to prepare more, they will prepare more for Sri Lanka than West Indies.”

Who would be an easier opposition for the Men in Blue - Sri Lanka or West Indies? Let us know in the comments.

