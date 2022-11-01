"They used to quietly sneak out to eat burgers and pizzas" - Shahid Afridi slams commitment of Pakistan youngsters towards fitness

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi believes that young cricketers in the country aren't as focused and committed to their fitness as they need to be if they want to play international cricket.

There has been a lot of talk about the absence of the hard-hitting Azam Khan in the Pakistan side at the T20 World Cup, especially when there is a need for a power-hitter to clear the big boundaries in Australia. Some also slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for not keeping such a pool of players fit and ready.

However, while speaking to SAMAA TV, Shahid Afridi claimed that in some cases, no matter how hard the PCB tries, the youngsters themselves aren't serious about their fitness levels. Recalling an incident, he said:

"I know a few players who were called by PCB to the High Performance Centre and their diet and training was looked after. However, at night, they used to quietly sneak out to eat burgers and pizzas. If they are not serious about their fitness despite the talent that they have, PCB can't keep an eye on them all the time."

Shahid Afridi on Pakistan's T20 World Cup campaign

Although Pakistan have won just one out of their three games so far, they are mathematically alive in the race to the semifinals.

Shahid Afridi opined that the Men in Green should focus on their two games in hand against South Africa and Bangladesh and not worry about other results as those aren't in their control.

On this, he stated:

"The next game is against South Africa. It will be a tough challenge, but Pakistan need to take one game at a time and try and win both. These two wins will be enough for us as a nation if it happens and they should not worry about rain or other factors affecting the games."

Pakistan will face South Africa on Thursday at the Sydney Cricket Ground and will look to deliver an inspired performance.

