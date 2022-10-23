Ace Indian batter Virat Kohli played one of the greatest knocks of his career to steer the Men in Blue to an unprecedented victory over Pakistan on Sunday, October 23 to begin their T20 World Cup 2022 on a bright note.

The former Indian skipper scored an unbeaten 82 off 52 deliveries at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the four-wicket win.

Kohli bore the load during the run chase after the top order crumbled under the pressure of Pakistan's new ball attack. He began the innings on a cautious note and stitched up a crucial partnership with Hardik Pandya at the other end.

The former skipper eased off the shackles in the second half of the run chase before going completely berserk in the final stages.

The ace batter had to witness the final moments of the tense run chase from the non-striker's end.

Once Ravichandran Ashwin cleared mid-off to hit the winning runs, Kohli let out a gladiator-esque roar, knelt down and punched the ground out of pure ecstasy.

Amidst the frenzied celebrations, with the rest of the Indian camp coming out to relish the win as well, he appeared to be soaking in the moment and shedding just a tear, overwhelmed by the magnitude of his innings as well as the victory.

This innings comes following a rough patch for the former skipper, where absolutely nothing seemed to go his way. He revealed how he felt isolated at the top and how a break helped clear his mind.

"I have no words, no idea how that happened" - Virat Kohli on his breathtaking innings

Virat Kohli continued his impeccable record against Pakistan, and his most recent innings might just be the crown jewel of the lot.

The right-handed batter, who has a splendid record in run chases, planned his innings to perfection and chose the right time to accelerate.

He rated this as his best T20I knock, with the one against Australia being a close second, he said during the post-match presentation

"It's a surreal atmosphere, I have no words, no idea how that happened. I am really lost for words. Hardik believed we can do it, if we stayed till the end. Standing here I just feel like it was meant to be."

He added:

"Till today Mohali was my best innings against Australia. Today I will count this one higher. Hardik kept pushing me. The crowd has been phenomenal."

The Men in Blue are next scheduled to take on the Netherlands on Thursday, October 27 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Is this Virat Kohli's greatest T20I innings so far? Let us know what you think.

