[Watch] "Don't get sucked in by Neesh" - Glenn Maxwell's epic reaction to Paul Wilson's no-call

Swashbuckling Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell couldn’t make a mark with the bat during the ongoing second ODI against New Zealand on Thursday in Cairns. However, there was a hilarious moment during his brief stay at the crease, which left everyone in splits.

On the final delivery of the 32nd over, Jimmy Neesham bowled a gentle length delivery that was angling down the leg side. Maxwell tried to help it away towards the fine leg region but it just clipped his thigh pads on the way to the keeper.

On-field umpire Paul Wilson was about to outstretch his arms to signal wide but an appeal from Neesham made him think otherwise. He eventually gave it as a legal delivery.

Maxwell could only laugh at his decision and his reaction was priceless. He urged the umpire not to get sucked in by Neesham’s appeal, albeit in a joking manner.

While the correct decision was made in the end, the initial reaction of the umpire clearly suggested that he might have signaled it as wide had no one appealed.

Watch Maxwell's reaction here:

Australia post a below-par total of 195

Earlier in the day, it was New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson who won the toss and put the hosts to bat. The Australian top order had their task cut out.

It was an exceptional display of fast bowling by the pace trio of Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Tim Southee as they ran through the top and the middle order, reducing Australia to 54/5 in the 19th over. Steve Smith was the only batter who looked at ease in the middle and worked his way out with a fighting knock of 61 off 94 deliveries before perishing at the hands of Southee.

Wickets kept falling on at regular intervals as Australia never managed to press on the accelerator but things changed significantly in the final few overs as the fast bowling duo of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood managed to take them to a score of 195/9 with some powerful blows towards the back end of the innings.

The last-wicket partnership yielded 47 runs, which could make a difference in the eventual outcome of the game. While Starc remained unbeaten on 38 off 45 deliveries, Hazlewood chipped in with a 16-ball 23.

Edited by Ankush Das