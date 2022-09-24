[WATCH] Harmanpreet Kaur tears up ahead of Jhulan Goswami's final international game

Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur couldn't hold back tears during a felicitation for ace fast-bowler Jhulan Goswami on Saturday, September 24. The veteran fast bowler is making her final bow in international cricket today after a stellar career spread over 20 years.

The third ODI between England and India at Lord's will see the speedster take the field for one final time in India colors. She even walked out for the toss with skipper Harmanpreet before she was felicitated by her team.

It was during this felicitation that an emotional Harmanpreet shed tears with Goswami consoling her thereafter. Here's a look at the same:

Jhulan Goswami made her international debut in an ODI in Chennai in 2002, incidentally against England. She remains the leading wicket-taker in women's ODIs with 253 scalps ahead of her 204th match.

Popularly known as the 'Chakdaha Express', the right-arm seamer has also represented India in 12 Tests and 68 T20Is, scalping 44 and 56 wickets respectively. She retired from T20Is in 2018, while her last Test came against Australia in Carrara last year.

India in early trouble after being asked to bat in Jhulan Goswami's farewell match

England skipper Amy Jones inserted the visitors to bat first, having won the toss at Lord's. Kate Cross got the ball to swing from the outset and castled Shafali Verma for a duck with the Indian opener's woes reaching no end.

The in-form duo of Smriti Mandhana and Yastika Bhatia combined forces again but the latter was also bowled by Cross for a second-ball duck, leaving the Women In Blue reeling.

At the time of writing, India are 11/2 in four overs with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur joining her deputy Mandhana. A strong partnership is needed if they are to post a competitive total and give themselves a chance to sweep the series.

India took an unassailable 2-0 lead thanks to a 88-run win in the second ODI in Canterbury on Wednesday (September 21).

What is your favorite memory of Jhulan Goswami in Indian colors? Let us know below in the comments!

