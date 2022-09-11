[Watch] Kane Williamson and Co. acknowledge Aaron Finch before Aussie skipper walks out to bat in his final ODI

New Zealand players displayed a heartwarming gesture towards Australian captain Aaron Finch before striding out on the pitch to play his final ODI. The Kiwis gave the veteran a guard of honor as he walked out with Josh Inglis in the third ODI of the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy at Cairns.

Finch, who hasn't been in the best form in one-day cricket, declared that he would retire from the format after the third game. The right-handed batter had only managed 26 runs in his last seven innings, including three ducks.

The skipper failed to make a mark in the first two games against New Zealand, registering two single-figure scores.

In the press conference on Saturday, the 35-year-old said, as quoted by cricket.com.au:

"Being a bit over 12 months out from the 50-over World Cup, I thought the timing was right now. It's important that whoever takes over the captaincy from now, whoever opens the batting from now is given the best opportunity to take the team forward and win the World Cup in 2023. I'm very comfortable and very confident that I wouldn't have made it that far."

The Black Caps had lined up on the field as Finch walked out to bat, with the visiting captain Kane Williamson coming forward to shake hands with his opposite number. The tourists had earlier won the toss and elected to field as they aim to pick up a consolation win in the final ODI.

Aaron Finch departs for another single-figure score

Aaron Finch has the fourth-highest number of ODI centuries for Australia. (Credits: Getty)

Finch's final ODI knock also ended on a miserable note as Tim Southee rearranged his stumps when he was batting on five. The Victorian took five deliveries to get off the mark and survived an lbw shout off Southee in the fourth over. However, he couldn't make up for a slow start.

Despite the skipper's woeful form, Australia managed to win their first two games. The opening match saw a brilliant partnership between Alex Carey and Cameron Green to rescue the hosts from 44-5 to chase 233 with two wickets to spare.

Australia saw another top-order collapse in the second ODI, but Steve Smith scored a fighting 61, while the lower-order chipped in to give the hosts 195 to defend. The Aussie bowlers were on fire as they bowled the Kiwis out for 82, headlined by Adam Zampa's fifer.

