[Watch] "Mobility is key" - Virat Kohli sweats hard at a gym in Australia ahead of T20 World Cup 2022

Virat Kohli has kicked off his preparations for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. The star Indian batter spent some time at the gym ahead of the warm-up round of the mega event.

Kohli missed India's first practice match against Western Australia XI earlier this week. He was present at the venue but did not play. It looks like Kohli will return to the field in India's first warm-up game against Australia on Monday.

Before the warm-up fixture, Virat worked on his lower body muscles at the gym. Sharing a video shot by teammate Suryakumar Yadav, Virat wrote on Instagram:

"Mobility is key."

Fans have loved the new reel shared by Kohli on Instagram. In just one hour, the video has received more than 1,200,000 likes and close to 10,000 comments. Former strength and conditioning coach of Team India, Shanker Basu dropped a couple of hearts in the comments box for Virat's video.

Virat Kohli has interacted with fans in Perth

Over the last few days, several photos of Kohli have surfaced on social media. He has used his time to interact with some of his young fans in Perth. The star Indian batter was also spotted hanging out with Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis.

Kohli has made a conscious effort to disconnect himself from the game at times. The one-month break after the England tour helped him regain his lost form as he smashed a match-winning ton in the Asia Cup Super Fours match against Afghanistan.

Fans will hope that Virat Kohli fires on all cylinders in India's crucial Super 12 fixtures against Pakistan and South Africa during the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The Men in Blue will play their warm-up matches against Australia and New Zealand on October 17 and 19, respectively.

How many runs will Virat Kohli score at T20 World Cup 2022? Share your views in the comments box below.

Poll : 0 votes