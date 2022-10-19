[Watch] Ruturaj Gaikwad stumps Sanju Samson in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 match

Maharashtra captain Ruturaj Gaikwad donned wicketkeeping gloves during the team's fixture against Kerala in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 on Tuesday, October 18.

Ruturaj was impressive with the gloves, stumping Kerala skipper Sanju Samson in the encounter. Samson managed just three runs off seven balls and perished while trying to step down the track to left-arm spinner Satyajeet Bachhav.

The batter attempted to play a lofted shot down the ground. However, he was beaten by the turn, failing to get any connection. Gaikwad completed the stumping to send Samson packing early.

Watch the video of Ruturaj Gaikwad stumping Sanju Samson below:

Notably, Ruturaj also made a significant impact with the bat in the clash, slamming a stunning century. The opening batter scored 114 runs off 68 balls, helping his team reach a competitive total of 167.

Kerala opener Rohan Kunnummal was the lone warrior with the bat for them in the run chase. While he contributed 58 crucial runs at the top, the remaining batters failed to step up.

Bachhav was the pick of the bowlers for Maharashtra, bagging three scalps while conceding just 11 runs from his full quota of four overs. Kerala ultimately suffered a 40-run loss, finishing at 127/8 in 20 overs.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been in tremendous form in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022

Ruturaj Gaikwad has impressed many with his batting exploits in the ongoing domestic T20 competition. The talented batter has slammed two centuries in his first four outings in the competition.

With 276 runs from four games, he is currently the leading run-getter in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022. He is averaging 69.00 and has a fantastic strike rate of 151.64 to his name.

The 25-year-old has been impressive in his recent appearances. He mustered 228 runs in India A's three-match home Test series against New Zealand A in September this year.

He then amassed 71 runs from two games in the ensuing One-Dayers against New Zealand A.

Ruturaj made his ODI debut in the series against South Africa earlier this month. The batter was dismissed for 19 runs in the opening encounter and was benched for the remaining two fixtures.

