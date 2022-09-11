[Watch] Sanju Samson poses with fans, gives autographs after training

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson was recently seen interacting with fans and posing with them after a training session.

Sanju was last seen in action during the ODI series against Zimbabwe last month. He had a decent outing with the bat, scoring 58 runs in two innings. However, was not picked in the Asia Cup 2022 squad, where the Men in Blue crashed out of the Super 4 stage, losing to Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The right-handed batter is currently training in Kerala to keep himself ready if any opportunity comes by. After one of his practice sessions, Sanju was seen posing for photographs with fans. He also interacted with budding cricketers and signed balls for them.

Watch the clip here:

Sanju has been impressive for India in T20Is this year, with the keeper-batter scoring 179 runs in five innings at an average of 44.75 and an impressive strike rate of 158.41.

He will hope to get some game time in the upcoming matches against Australia and South Africa to stake a claim in the T20 World Cup squad.

"Sanju Samson is a better choice in T20 cricket" - Danish Kaneria

Rishabh Pant's dismal form with the bat in the shortest format of the game has put his spot in the side under the scanner. With the T20 World Cup approaching thick and fast, the Men in Blue will look to finalize their best playing XI.

Weighing in on the debate, Danish Kaneria stated that Sanju is a better option than Pant when it comes to T20 cricket. The former Pakistan leg-spinner feels Pant has had more than enough chances and the Indian think tank must now back Samson.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria said:

"The number of chances Rishabh Pant has been given to prove himself, Sanju Samson did not get as many opportunities. I think that Sanju Samson is a better choice in T20 cricket."

He added:

"Pant is a better player in Test and ODI cricket. Samson can become a vital player for India in T20Is. For how long can Dinesh Karthik carry on? There is a T20 World Cup coming up, so India must look to the future."

With the squad for the T20I series against Australia and South Africa yet to be announced, it remains to be seen if Sanju manages to break into the side.

Edited by Diptanil Roy