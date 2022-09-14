[WATCH] “Punching tunes” - Shreyas Iyer gives shadow boxing a musical twist

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer was seen engaging in shadow boxing in a recent video shared on his official Instagram handle. The cricketer, however, brought in an interesting twist to his fitness session as he was seen adjusting his moves according to the music being played.

Shreyas is one of the four standby players named in India’s squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 that will be played in Australia from October 16 to November 13.

On Wednesday (September 14), the 27-year-old took to his official Instagram handle to share a clip of his shadow boxing session. He uploaded the video with the caption:

“Punching tunes.”

The talented Mumbai batter has played 46 T20Is for India in which he has scored 1029 runs at an average of 33.19 and a strike rate of 136.65. He was part of the Indian squad for the white ball tour of West Indies and did reasonably well.

His failures during the tour of England could have cost him a place in India’s main T20 World Cup squad. Shreyas was inconsistent in IPL 2022 as well while leading the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Former India captain surprised with Shreyas Iyer’s exclusion from T20 World Cup squad

Former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin expressed surprise at the selectors’ decision to leave out Shreyas and pacer Mohammed Shami from India’s 15-member T20 World Cup squad. He opined that the duo would have been better picks in place of Deepak Hooda and Harshal Patel.

Reacting to the team selection, Azhar took to his official Twitter handle and commented:

"Surprised at the omission of Shreyas Iyer and Md. Shami from the main squad. Shreyas Iyer instead of Deepak Hooda and Md. Shami in the place of Harshal Patel would be my choice.”

Shreyas was not picked for the Asia Cup either, with Hooda being preferred over him. Shami, who has been recalled for the home T20Is against Australia and South Africa, has not played any matches in the format for India since the T20 World Cup in the UAE last year.

Like Shreyas, Shami too has been named as a standby in India’s T20 World Cup 2022 squad.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players: Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

