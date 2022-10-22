[Watch] Virat Kohli plays cracking shots in nets session ahead of IND vs PAK match in T20 World Cup 2022

Team India star Virat Kohli was seen practicing hard in the nets ahead of their T20 World Cup opener against arch-rivals Pakistan at the MCG on Sunday. The 33-year-old looked in great touch as he middled most of his deliveries and showed shades of his vintage best.

Fans who came to watch the former captain bat were thrilled and cheered every shot of his. Right from the cracking cover drives to the back-foot pull, Virat Kohli showed that he was ready for the challenge against Pakistan.

India's hopes rest on Virat Kohli on Sunday

Kohli will be the focal point of India's clash against Pakistan for a couple of reasons. Firstly, he has simply incredible numbers against Pakistan in T20Is, scoring 406 runs in nine games at an outstanding average of 67.66.

Secondly, the star batter is playing in Australian conditions, where he has already scored 450 runs in 10 T20I innings at an average of more than 65. Kohli has often turned up in ICC events, especially against Pakistan, and would want to do the same in the crucial encounter at the MCG.

One may feel that Shaheen Afridi's opening spell will be something that the Indian top order will need to carefully see off. If they are able to do that, then we might see a strong batting performance from the Men in Blue with Kohli getting yet another big score.

Kohli looks in great rhythm and India would desperately want him to fire on Sunday.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

Standby players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur.

