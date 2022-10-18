"We have decided that we will not travel to Pakistan" - BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirms India will appeal for a neutral venue for Asia Cup 2023 

Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah has confirmed that the scenario of Team India traveling to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup is an unlikely one. India's cricketing body is set to insist on a neutral venue, with travel across the border being a bureaucratic tangle.

According to an earlier report by Cricbuzz, one of the agendas for BCCI's Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Tuesday, October 18, pertains to overseas ventures in the coming years, which include the prospect of the Asia Cup 2023 being held in Pakistan.

However, upon the culmination of the meeting in Mumbai, it is clear that the BCCI is maintaining the same stance it has held over the years when it comes to touring Pakistan.

Confirming that the BCCI will vouch for a neutral venue for the 16th edition of the Asia Cup, BCCI secretary and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Shah told Cricbuzz:

"Neutral venue for Asia Cup is not unprecedented and we have decided that we will not travel to Pakistan."

The Men in Blue's recent encounters against their arch-rivals in the Asia Cup have come in nations like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

India last hosted the tournament in 1990, with the last two editions being held in the UAE.

India's last trip to Pakistan came during the 2008 Asia Cup

The contests between the two neighboring countries in recent times have come only under the ICC flagship events and the Asia Cup. The Men in Blue's last bilateral tour to Pakistan came in 2005-06, while their overall last trip to the country came during the 2008 Asia Cup.

The ninth-edition of the Asia Cup was also the last time Pakistan hosted a major tournament.

Despite international cricket once again being played in Pakistan, the prospect of India touring is still arguably a far-fetched idea.

Tense relations between the two nations have been well documented, which has resulted in a screeching halt to Indo-Pak bilateral contests. With the Men in Blue still reluctant to tour Pakistan, it also bodes slight concern for the Men in Green, who won the bid to host the 2025 edition of the Champions Trophy.

The arch-rivals are scheduled to face each other on Sunday, October 23, as part of the Super 12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Do you see India's next trip to Pakistan happening soon or will the wait continue to prolong? Let us know what you think.

