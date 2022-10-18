T20 World Cup 2022: "It is not easy to just come out of the dressing room and get onto bowl" - Danish Kaneria lauds Mohammed Shami for his final over heroics against Australia 

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria heaped praise on Mohammed Shami for bowling a stellar final over in Team India's narrow six-run win over Australia in the warm-up contest on Monday, October 17. The right-arm pacer bowled a solitary over in the match, successfully defended 11 runs, and claimed three wickets to seal the win for his side.

Shami's time away from T20I cricket has been well-documented, with his last appearance in the international format coming almost a year ago. He was recalled to the side following the unfortunate injury to Jasprit Bumrah.

Despite a prolonged absence from T20Is and the fact that he only recently recovered from COVID-19, Shami looked in imperious touch.

Mohammad Shami @MdShami11 Thank you everyone for your love and support. The hard work is paying off. Just feels great to be back on the field, playing for #TeamIndia . Onwards and upwards. #mdshami11 Thank you everyone for your love and support. The hard work is paying off. Just feels great to be back on the field, playing for #TeamIndia. Onwards and upwards.#mdshami11 https://t.co/xmLNOKDSZ7

Kaneria opined that with Shami looking in good form, the Indian pace attack could be lethal in Australian conditions. The former spinner said on his YouTube channel:

"It is not easy to just come out of the dressing room and get onto bowl. He bowled really well in that final over. Harshal Patel looked a bit better today, the ryhthm was not there, but he managed to execute his yorkers well."

Kaneria added:

"Once the World Cup begins, the Indian pace attack can be a dangerous one. It seems a good and balanced bowling unit."

Despite his prowess with the new ball, Shami was given the task of bowling at the back end of the innings. The Bengal-born pacer was on the mark with his yorkers and is likely to play a bigger part in India's final warm-up game against New Zealand on Wednesday, October 19.

"India missed the services of Mohammed Shami in the Asia Cup" - Danish Kaneria

Team India have had to alter their plans surrounding the pace attack for the T20 World Cup. After Shami was promoted to the main squad, fellow pacer Mohammed Siraj was named as his replacement on the stand-by list.

An injury to Deepak Chahar also resulted in Shardul Thakur being drafted into the reserves.

Mohammad Shami @MdShami11 It required a lot of hard work, commitment and dedication to be back but the journey to Australia has been thoroughly rewarding. No better feeling than to be back with #TeamIndia and my boys. Looking forward to the World Cup. It required a lot of hard work, commitment and dedication to be back but the journey to Australia has been thoroughly rewarding. No better feeling than to be back with #TeamIndia and my boys. Looking forward to the World Cup. https://t.co/K539OYAHzn

Commenting on the state of the Indian pace unit ahead of the tournament, Kaneria added:

"Bhuvneshwar Kumar looked in good rhythm after a short break. I hope he bowls with the same rhythm and confidence in the World Cup, if he can do that he will be lethal. India missed the services of Mohammad Shami in the Asia Cup."

The fast-bowling group had the most impact during India's last trip to Australia for an ICC event. The pace trio of Shami, Umesh Yadav and Mohit Sharma played a pivotal role as India managed to bowl out seven opponents on the trot in the group stage.

Will Mohammed Shami find a place in the playing XI in the Super 12s stage? Let us know what you think.

