"We thought in the Asia cup, that maybe he’s lost his mojo a little bit" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Hardik Pandya

Sanjay Manjrekar feels that all-rounder Hardik Pandya has returned to his brutal best after an underwhelming Asia Cup 2022 campaign. The former cricketer observed that the star cricketer's impactful knocks have proved that he is batting on a different planet.

Hardik has been in rampant form this year, starting with IPL 2022 for the Gujarat Titans. Most recently, the Baroda-born all-rounder smashed an unbeaten 71 off 30 deliveries against Australia in the first T20I on Tuesday.

Manjrekar admitted that there were doubts about Hardik's form during the continental tournament but he has put an end to all reservations with a gritty knock in Mohali.

ICC @ICC 🏻



#INDvAUS | Scorecard: Second T20I fifty for Hardik Pandya as India post a good total in MohaliScorecard: bit.ly/3SaYKsA Second T20I fifty for Hardik Pandya as India post a good total in Mohali 👏🏻#INDvAUS | 📝 Scorecard: bit.ly/3SaYKsA https://t.co/JN28r5JINg

Speaking on Sports 18's show 'Sports Over the Top', the reputed commentator said:

"You know we thought in the Asia cup, that maybe he’s lost his mojo a little bit and whether if he’s quickly going to come in form but that was sort of bump in the kind of batting form that we’ve seen with Hardik Pandya.

"When we talk about form it’s not about 40s, 50s or 60s. The kind of shorts and the impact he’s making with the bat and again we’re back to the Hardik Pandya who’s playing on a different planet currently. Class batting against some quality bowling. I think that is very important to note as well."

India's first game of Asia Cup 2022 against Pakistan saw the all-rounder drive his side to victory in a nail-biter. He remained unbeaten at 33 off 17 deliveries as the Men in Blue overhauled Pakistan's 147. However, his performances in the next few matches were modest as he finished the tournament with 50 runs in three games.

Hardik Pandya's brilliance not enough to prevent defeat against Australia

Matthew Wade hammered 45 off 21 balls. (Credits: Twitter)

Despite Hardik's fireworks, including three consecutive innings in the 20th over to lift India to 208/6, Australia prevailed over the hosts by four wickets. Cameron Green, who opened the innings, top-scored with 61.

ICC @ICC 🏻



#INDvAUS | Scorecard: Australia complete a terrific run chase in Mohali to go 1-0 up in the seriesScorecard: bit.ly/3SaYKsA Australia complete a terrific run chase in Mohali to go 1-0 up in the series 👏🏻#INDvAUS | 📝 Scorecard: bit.ly/3SaYKsA https://t.co/5ijuFzoZJF

The likes of Josh Inglis, Matthew Wade, and Tim David put in the finishing touches to give the visitors a 1-0 lead in the three-game series.

The two sides will lock horns in the second game on Friday, September 23, in Nagpur.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far