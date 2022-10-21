"West Indies got punished for punishing Shimron Hetmyer" - Fans react as Ireland dump WI out of T20 World Cup

West Indies' (WI) T20 World Cup 2022 campaign came to a disastrous end as a nine-wicket loss at the hands of Ireland saw them crash out of the tournament without even making it to the Super 12 stage on Friday (October 21).

Explosive opener Paul Stirling played an incredible knock of 66 (48) as a target of just 148 proved to be a walk in the park for Ireland. Given that West Indies are the only team to have won the T20 World Cup twice, this is an even bigger shock.

Fans on Twitter trolled Nicholas Pooran and his men for not being able to live up to the legacy left by the likes of Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, and captain Darren Sammy, who were a major part of the glory days in 2012 and 2016. Some fans were also disappointed at the state of West Indian cricket.

Here are some of the reactions:

Manya @CSKian716 Manya @CSKian716 With the squad that Windies have picked, not even sure if they are favorites for any match. With the squad that Windies have picked, not even sure if they are favorites for any match. Not shocked. The squad selection is going to come under scanner. twitter.com/CSKian716/stat… Not shocked. The squad selection is going to come under scanner. twitter.com/CSKian716/stat…

Cricketologist @AMP86793444 The country whose players RULE league cricket world over couldn’t make it to the top 12 in a World Cup. The country whose players RULE league cricket world over couldn’t make it to the top 12 in a World Cup.

Hassan Cheema @mediagag Windies used to have the advantage of not just a really good generation of T20 guys but also that they were freelancers back when no one else was. Had the advantage of more experience - thus better skills and better strategy.

Windies used to have the advantage of not just a really good generation of T20 guys but also that they were freelancers back when no one else was. Had the advantage of more experience - thus better skills and better strategy.

Everyone caught up and they regressed.

PJ @pune109



@Abhinandan6638 Irony that the team whose players are most sought after as t20 specialists have themselves been knocked out of world cup qualifiers

Aditya @Adityakrsaha Two times World Cup winner is knocked out before Super-12. This is a serious wake-up call for West Indies to take T20I as a format more seriously.

Two times World Cup winner is knocked out before Super-12. This is a serious wake-up call for West Indies to take T20I as a format more seriously.

Previously, so many of their star players used to only play different franchise Cricket and not for their country which was so wrong.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra West Indies once used to dominate the T20 format - the only team to win the T20 World Cup twice, legendary players over the years. It'll be disappointing not to see them in the Super 12s. West Indies once used to dominate the T20 format - the only team to win the T20 World Cup twice, legendary players over the years. It'll be disappointing not to see them in the Super 12s.

Abhishek Mukherjee @ovshake42 I have seen the mighty West Indian legacy end through the 1990s and into the 2000s.



I have seen the mighty West Indian legacy end through the 1990s and into the 2000s.

Now I am witnessing a second fall.

Udit @udit_buch Hetmyer flight pakadta to zyada nuksan hota 🤣 Hetmyer flight pakadta to zyada nuksan hota 🤣

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns In 2016 - West Indies become the T20 World Cup champions.

In 2022 - West Indies knock out of the first round in T20 World Cup.



In 2016 - West Indies become the T20 World Cup champions.

In 2022 - West Indies knock out of the first round in T20 World Cup.

A sad decline of West Indies cricket.

Vanshika @Vanshik99706984 Shimron Hetmyer waiting at the airport to receive his team 🥱. #IREvsWI Shimron Hetmyer waiting at the airport to receive his team 🥱. #IREvsWI

Hardy @Cricsomaniac

This is what happens when you take the sport for granted. Good to see Westindies out of the #T20WorldCup

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns West Indies getting out of World Cup is sad. Simron Hetmeyer would be the happiest guy rn West Indies getting out of World Cup is sad. Simron Hetmeyer would be the happiest guy rn 😭😭

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Ireland book their tickets for Super 12s.



Ireland book their tickets for Super 12s.

West Indies book their tickets for West Indies.

Jassa @JasCricket Sad state for WI cricket. And more than players, it's on the head of WI Cricket board.

Sad state for WI cricket. And more than players, it's on the head of WI Cricket board.

Take nothing away from Ireland. Absolutely magnificent play and deserving qualifiers.

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 #IREvWI Make no mistake, there is talent in this West Indian side. But a lack of cohesion and fundamentals and that's why they're in this position. It's been problematic for a long time now. High-time they address it #T20WorldCup Make no mistake, there is talent in this West Indian side. But a lack of cohesion and fundamentals and that's why they're in this position. It's been problematic for a long time now. High-time they address it #T20WorldCup #IREvWI

Silly Point @FarziCricketer West Indies got punished for punishing Shimron Hetmyer. West Indies got punished for punishing Shimron Hetmyer. 💀

West Indies' batting unit once again failed to fire

The days when the likes of Gayle, Kieron Pollard and others used to post huge totals on the board consistently seem a distant memory. West Indies were saved by their bowling in the last game against Zimbabwe. But once again, their lack of game awareness cost them on a day they simply had to win.

Although Brandon King played a lone hand of 62, the West Indies just kept on losing their wickets at regular intervals. Some lusty blows from Odean Smith took the two-time champions to 146/5 and gave their bowlers something to bowl at.

However, it wasn't to be as Stirling, who was under pressure in the tournament till now, stepped up and showed why he is arguably one of the most dangerous openers in T20 cricket.

Captain Andrew Balbirnie also played a fine had of 37 as the dup added 73 runs for the first wicket. Lorcan Tucker then walked out to bat at No. 3 and ensured Ireland has no further hiccups.

While the Irish will carry some confidence into the Super 12 stage, WI will have to reflect on where their cricket is at the moment.

