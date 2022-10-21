"West Indies got punished for punishing Shimron Hetmyer" - Fans react as Ireland dump WI out of T20 World Cup

West Indies' (WI) T20 World Cup 2022 campaign came to a disastrous end as a nine-wicket loss at the hands of Ireland saw them crash out of the tournament without even making it to the Super 12 stage on Friday (October 21).
Explosive opener Paul Stirling played an incredible knock of 66 (48) as a target of just 148 proved to be a walk in the park for Ireland. Given that West Indies are the only team to have won the T20 World Cup twice, this is an even bigger shock.
Fans on Twitter trolled Nicholas Pooran and his men for not being able to live up to the legacy left by the likes of Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, and captain Darren Sammy, who were a major part of the glory days in 2012 and 2016. Some fans were also disappointed at the state of West Indian cricket.
West Indies' batting unit once again failed to fire
The days when the likes of Gayle, Kieron Pollard and others used to post huge totals on the board consistently seem a distant memory. West Indies were saved by their bowling in the last game against Zimbabwe. But once again, their lack of game awareness cost them on a day they simply had to win.
Although Brandon King played a lone hand of 62, the West Indies just kept on losing their wickets at regular intervals. Some lusty blows from Odean Smith took the two-time champions to 146/5 and gave their bowlers something to bowl at.
However, it wasn't to be as Stirling, who was under pressure in the tournament till now, stepped up and showed why he is arguably one of the most dangerous openers in T20 cricket.
Captain Andrew Balbirnie also played a fine had of 37 as the dup added 73 runs for the first wicket. Lorcan Tucker then walked out to bat at No. 3 and ensured Ireland has no further hiccups.
While the Irish will carry some confidence into the Super 12 stage, WI will have to reflect on where their cricket is at the moment.
