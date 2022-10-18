"What is BCCI's problem" - Saeed Anwar wants Pakistan to demand neutral venue for ODI World Cup in India

Legendary Pakistan cricketer Saeed Anwar is livid with the BCCI's decision not to send the Indian team to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup. The BCCI secretary as well as ACC president Jay Shah has claimed that the Asia Cup next year will not be held in Pakistan and a neutral venue will be chosen.

Here's what he was quoted as saying to reporters after the 91st BCCI AGM:

"For Pakistan, we have stated policy that we need government clearance. As far as Asia Cup is concerned, which is supposed to be held in Pakistan next year, it will take place at a neutral venue."

Saeed Anwar couldn't understand why the decision to take the Asia Cup away from Pakistan was made. The former opener believes even the Pakistan team should demand a neutral venue for the ODI World Cup next year.

Here's what he tweeted:

"When all international teams and international cricketers come to Pakistan for @OfficialPSL, what is @BCCI's problem. If BCCI is willing to go to a neutral venue, then @TheRealPCB should also be willing to go to a neutral venue for the WC in India next year. #PAKvIND #Cricket"

Saeed Anwar @ImSaeedAnwar

#PAKvIND #Cricket When all international teams and international cricketers come to Pakistan for @OfficialPSL , what is @BCCI 's problem. If BCCI is willing to go to a neutral venue, then @TheRealPCB should also be willing to go to a neutral venue for the WC in India next year. When all international teams and international cricketers come to Pakistan for @OfficialPSL, what is @BCCI's problem. If BCCI is willing to go to a neutral venue, then @TheRealPCB should also be willing to go to a neutral venue for the WC in India next year.#PAKvIND #Cricket

India-Pakistan encounter could spice up with the recent updates

With reports that Pakistan could even lose the hosting rights for the 2025 Champions Trophy, their T20 World Cup face-off against India on Sunday could prove to be a fiery one.

The Men in Blue might be under the pump as they have lost two of their last three games against Pakistan. The Men in Green will be buoyed by the comeback of star pacer Shaheen Afridi, who troubled the opposition's top order last year.

If rain doesn't play spoilsport, fans from both the nations are set to witness what could be an absolutely cracking and high-voltage encounter.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes