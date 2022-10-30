"What a waste of talent" - Indian fans furious as KL Rahul continues to fail in T20 World Cup 2022

Team India vice-captain KL Rahul's poor start to the T20 World Cup continues as he scored just nine off 14 balls against South Africa in Perth on Sunday. Rahul did take his time to settle and assess the conditions, playing out a maiden over off Wayne Parnell.
The 30-year-old also smashed a six later in his innings and it looked like he was set to change gears. However, while trying to guide a delivery from Lungi Ngidi to third man, KL Rahul could only edge it to Aiden Markram at first slip.
The opener was livid with himself, and so were fans, who seem to be losing their patience having waited to see Rahul fire some day. Many also felt that he was responsible for Rohit Sharma's wicket as the captain had to take added risk due to the subdued start.
Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:
Lungi Ngidi rocks India early
Rahul and Rohit added 21 runs in the first four overs and looked to attack Lungi Ngidi from the first ball with a bid to up the ante. However, it didn't work as Ngidi's extra bounce made the Indian captain sky a ball straight into the bowler's hands.
After Rahul's dismissal, it seemed like Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav would get together for another important partnership. But Ngidi removed Kohli and then Anrich Nortje put the Men in Blue into further trouble by sending back Deepak Hooda, with India reeling at 42/4 at the time of writing.
There's enough in the pitch for the fast bowlers, but the Men in Blue will need to get to a fighting total first.
India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Deepak Hooda, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi
