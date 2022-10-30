"What a waste of talent" - Indian fans furious as KL Rahul continues to fail in T20 World Cup 2022

Team India vice-captain KL Rahul's poor start to the T20 World Cup continues as he scored just nine off 14 balls against South Africa in Perth on Sunday. Rahul did take his time to settle and assess the conditions, playing out a maiden over off Wayne Parnell.

The 30-year-old also smashed a six later in his innings and it looked like he was set to change gears. However, while trying to guide a delivery from Lungi Ngidi to third man, KL Rahul could only edge it to Aiden Markram at first slip.

The opener was livid with himself, and so were fans, who seem to be losing their patience having waited to see Rahul fire some day. Many also felt that he was responsible for Rohit Sharma's wicket as the captain had to take added risk due to the subdued start.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Kushan Sarkar @kushansarkar

Before You call him Out of form

The Answer my friend is

Blowin' in the wind

Answer is blowin' in the wind

#INDvsSA

#INDvsSA

#ICCT20WorldCup2022 How many innings must a man failBefore You call him Out of formThe Answer my friend isBlowin' in the windAnswer is blowin' in the wind

Omkar Indian Team Fan🇮🇳 @Omkar_Acharya12

Sudhar ja KL Rahul

#RohitSharma𓃵 #KLRahul𓃵 #T20WorldCup #CricketTwitter Again KL Rahul added pressure on Rohit Sharma to go for runs due to the maiden over. Nothing new in this.Sudhar ja KL Rahul

Amit Kumar @AMIT_GUJJU



KL Rahul is Biggest Fraud in Cricket



#INDvsSA As i always saidKL Rahul is Biggest Fraud in Cricket

Satish Ray @SatishRay_ Thank you KL Rahul for for proving us wrong and not getting out on zero

Passionate Fan @Cricupdatesfast



*Your every like means you also want kl rahul dropped.

#INDvSA We fans demand the immediate removal of Kl Rahul from every indian squad. As fans we have suffered enough because of him opening the batting for our lovely Indian team.*Your every like means you also want kl rahul dropped.

Abhishek @be_mewadi

#INDvsSA KL Rahul Wagon Wheel in this World Cup

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar



Murali Vijay in 2010 (0, 2, 7)

KL Rahul in 2022 (4, 9, 9)*



#T20WorldCup Indian Openers to Score 3 Consecutive Single Digit Scores in a T20WC TournamentMurali Vijay in 2010 (0, 2, 7)KL Rahul in 2022 (4, 9, 9)*

KASHISH @crickashish217 There was a strong case here for Rohit to take strike. Three games in a row, KL Rahul has set a negative tone for the innings first up. Looking nervy, anxious, with his feet not moving in sync.

Akshat @AkshatOM10 KL rahul bows down as he plays 10+ balls against south africa.

Satish Ray @SatishRay_ India is playing with 10 players and 15 overs. Thanks to KL Rahul

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan KL Rahul what a waste of talent man

Gabbbar @GabbbarSingh KL Rahul gets out so early, that people get busy with other batting failures and forget about him and he continues to keep his place.

Jahazi @Oye_Jahazi Even the bowlers don't celebrate KL Rahul's wicket anymore. What a fraud player he is!!

Lungi Ngidi rocks India early

Rahul and Rohit added 21 runs in the first four overs and looked to attack Lungi Ngidi from the first ball with a bid to up the ante. However, it didn't work as Ngidi's extra bounce made the Indian captain sky a ball straight into the bowler's hands.

After Rahul's dismissal, it seemed like Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav would get together for another important partnership. But Ngidi removed Kohli and then Anrich Nortje put the Men in Blue into further trouble by sending back Deepak Hooda, with India reeling at 42/4 at the time of writing.

There's enough in the pitch for the fast bowlers, but the Men in Blue will need to get to a fighting total first.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Deepak Hooda, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

