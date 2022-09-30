What will be the prize money for winners of T20 World Cup 2022?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the prize money for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, which will be played in Australia from October 16 to November 13. A total of $5,600,000 will be given away as prize money during the ICC event.

The winners of the T20 World Cup 2022 will take home a whopping sum of $1.6 million. The final of the tournament will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on November 13. The runners-up of the World Cup will be awarded $800,000.

Further, the two losing semi-finalists will get $400,000 each. The eight teams who bow out of the tournament at the Super 12 stage will receive $70,000 each. Like last year, winners of each Super 12 match will be awarded $40,000.

Before the Super 12 round, there will be the first round, in which eight teams will compete for four Super 12 spots. Each win in the first round has a prize money of $40,000, while the four teams that will be knocked out in the first round will also get $40,000 each.

T20 World Cup 2022 prize money

Winners 1 $ 1,600,000 $ 1,600,000 Runners-Up 1 $ 800,000 $ 800,000 Losing Semi-finalists 2 $ 400,000 $ 800,000 Super 12 Wins 30 $ 40,000 $ 1,200,000 Super 12 Exit 8 $ 70,000 $ 560,000 First Round Win 12 $ 40,000 $ 480,000 First Round Exit 4 $ 40,000 $ 160,000 Total $ 5,600,000

(Courtesy: ICC)

T20 World Cup 2022: Super 12 and Round 1 teams

The eight sides that have directly qualified for the Super 12 stage are Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa.

Out of the eight teams that will take part in the first round, Namibia, Sri Lanka, Netherlands and UAE are in Group A, while West Indies, Scotland, Ireland and Zimbabwe are in Group B.

The winners and runners-up of the first round will make it to the Super 12 round. Afghanistan, Australia, England and New Zealand have been placed in Group 1 for the Super 12s. Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and South Africa are in Group 2.

The top two means from each group in the Super 12 round will qualify for the knockouts. The first semi-final will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on November 9. The second semi-final will be held on November 10 at the Adelaide Oval, followed by the grand final at the MCG on November 13.

Hosts Australia are the defending champions of the T20 World Cup. They defeated New Zealand by eight wickets in a one-sided final in Dubai last year.

Poll : 0 votes