"When the kingdom falls, the King rises"- Fans go berserk as Virat Kohli snatches victory from the jaws of defeat in IND vs PAK match of T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli played one of the greatest T20 World Cup innings ever against Pakistan at the MCG on Sunday, October 23. His sensational unbeaten 82 off just 53 balls ensured Team India snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in the unlikeliest of fashions.

The Men in Blue were under immense pressure, reeling at 31/4 and it looked like Pakistan would beat them for the second time in a row in the T20 World Cups. However, that wasn't to be as Virat Kohli once again proved why he is arguably the greatest T20I batter ever.

Fans and former cricketers were thrilled to see Kohli pull off an incredible heist for India. Some even hailed him as the true GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) in the shortest format.

Former Indian leg-spinner Amit Mishra tweeted:

"When the kingdom falls, the king rises … Take a bow King Kohli. #IndvsPak"

Here are some of the reactions:

hganjoo @hganjoo_153 Kohli genius. Two of the best shots you'll ever see in your life vs Pace.



Ashwin smartest cricketer ever. Went deep into the crease. Converted a full ball into a half volley. Just lofted over the inner ring.



Crying. Kohli genius. Two of the best shots you'll ever see in your life vs Pace. Ashwin smartest cricketer ever. Went deep into the crease. Converted a full ball into a half volley. Just lofted over the inner ring. Crying.

Prithvi @Puneite_

Once in a generation player hai Log iski team mein jagah pe debate kar rahe the 2 mahine pehle...Once in a generation player hai Log iski team mein jagah pe debate kar rahe the 2 mahine pehle... Once in a generation player hai 🙏

Manya @CSKian716



Kohli : Till today, I ranked my Mohali innings higher but considering the moment, I'll put rhis innings as the highest. Kohli : Till today, I ranked my Mohali innings higher but considering the moment, I'll put rhis innings as the highest.❤️❤️❤️

ICC @ICC



Take a bow, Virat Kohli



#T20WorldCup | #INDvPAK The KING is backTake a bow, Virat Kohli The KING is back 👑Take a bow, Virat Kohli 🙌#T20WorldCup | #INDvPAK https://t.co/OdAnbmso0h

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Picture of the Day: Rohit Sharma taking Virat Kohli in his shoulders. Picture of the Day: Rohit Sharma taking Virat Kohli in his shoulders. https://t.co/XU66FTvM9b

Yuvraj Singh @YUVSTRONG12 greatness personified Kept his cool @ashwinravi99 leaving that ball for a wide !!! What a game unbelievable!!’ #indiavspak is always more than a game ‘ it’s an emotion !!!greatness personified @imVkohli Kept his cool @ashwinravi99 leaving that ball for a wide !!! What a game unbelievable!!’ #indiavspak is always more than a game ‘ it’s an emotion !!! 🇮🇳 greatness personified @imVkohli 👏

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Few months ago Virat Kohli wasn't in the T20 World Cup team for many and in the first match of the T20 World Cup 2022, he proved that he is still the King Few months ago Virat Kohli wasn't in the T20 World Cup team for many and in the first match of the T20 World Cup 2022, he proved that he is still the King 👌 https://t.co/5mvwoOT6pG

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Virat Kohli - you're a freaking legend!



82* (53) - under all sorts of trouble, he gave India a hope and won the match. The King once again proven why he's the king. Virat Kohli - you're a freaking legend!82* (53) - under all sorts of trouble, he gave India a hope and won the match. The King once again proven why he's the king. https://t.co/IIq7HAbVoi

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra It's not long when Virat Kohli used to hear the words 'drop' for him from the T20 format. People told he should be dropped even from the World Cup.



Just the matter of time for this freak to prove who he literally is, in the very first match of the WC itself he proved. It's not long when Virat Kohli used to hear the words 'drop' for him from the T20 format. People told he should be dropped even from the World Cup.Just the matter of time for this freak to prove who he literally is, in the very first match of the WC itself he proved. https://t.co/WQg5JTrxxv

Robin Aiyuda Uthappa @robbieuthappa 🏾 🏾 🏾 Amazing stuff!! So much composure and control!! Soaked up the pressure to take india through!! What a CHAMPION!!Couldn't have been a better way to bring in Diwali!! WHAT. A. WIN. Take a bow @imVkohli !!🏾 Amazing stuff!! So much composure and control!! Soaked up the pressure to take india through!! What a CHAMPION!!Couldn't have been a better way to bring in Diwali!! WHAT. A. WIN. Take a bow @imVkohli !! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 Amazing stuff!! So much composure and control!! Soaked up the pressure to take india through!! What a CHAMPION!!Couldn't have been a better way to bring in Diwali!! 🔥🔥

Mohammad Kaif @MohammadKaif #Truechampion @imVkohli Kohli will always be a champion cricketer, one of the best batsman ever to play the game and someone who makes us proud to be an Indian. Kohli will always be a champion cricketer, one of the best batsman ever to play the game and someone who makes us proud to be an Indian. 🇮🇳 #Truechampion @imVkohli

Sunil Chhetri @chetrisunil11 Poore desh ke liye bhai @imVkohli ne akele hi pathaake phod diye hai. Happy Diwali, India Poore desh ke liye bhai @imVkohli ne akele hi pathaake phod diye hai. Happy Diwali, India 🇮🇳

Virat Kohli & Hardik Pandya's partnership kept the match alive for India

The momentum seemed to have shifted towards Pakistan as their tail added some valuable runs towards the end to take them to 159 in the first innings. That confidence was seen in their bowling as the Men in Green came out all guns blazing.

Although Shaheen Afridi's spell was seen off by Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, they didn't last long against the brilliance of Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah respectively. The in-form Suryakumar Yadav briefly showed some promise, but fell for just 15 runs.

Axar Patel's run-out seemed to tilt the game massively in Pakistan's favor as India still needed 129 runs. But Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya put together a crucial 113-run stand for the fifth wicket and kept them in the game.

The duo weren't going hammer and tongs, but just found boundaries at the right time to keep the chase alive. Kohli shifted gears in the penultimate over and smashed Haris Rauf for a couple of sixes to bring the equation down to just 16 off six balls.

With 13 runs needed from three balls, all seemed lost, but Kohli hit a six off a no-ball from Mohammad Nawaz that turned the game decisively in India's favor. Nawaz couldn't handle the pressure and Ravichandran Ashwin hit the winning runs off the last ball of the contest to give India a win for the ages.

It was an incredible match settled by a truly wonderful innings from Kohli.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes