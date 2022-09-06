Why was Deepak Hooda ruled not out in Asia Cup 2022 match against Sri Lanka despite handing catch to fielder? 

Indian all-rounder Deepak Hooda got a lucky reprieve during the Asia Cup 2022 Super Fours match against Sri Lanka on Tuesday (September 6). In the final overs of the Indian innings, Hooda hit the ball towards the third man region. The fielder made no mistake in taking the catch and Hooda was on his way back to the dressing room.

However, the on-field umpires stopped him and subsequently referred the decision to the third umpire. Fans were confused initially but the third umpire deemed the delivery a no-ball and Deepak Hooda was back in the middle.

Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka bowled the 18th over of the Indian innings. Hardik Pandya hit him for a six on the first ball. Shanaka then bowled a short delivery down the leg side, which was declared a wide.

Hardik took two runs off a low full-toss on the next ball before handing a catch to Pathum Nissanka on the third delivery. Shanaka bowled another wide but on the next ball, he managed to deceive Hooda and pick up his wicket.

However, the third umpire checked the ball and ruled it as the second bouncer for the over. As per the rules, a bowler can bowl one bouncer per over. The other bouncers are called no-balls. Hooda's call was a very close one. Shanaka and Sri Lankan coach Chris Silverwood were visibly frustrated with the decision.

Deepak Hooda scored only one run after that lucky escape

Hooda took a single on the fifth ball of Shanaka's 18th over. He returned on strike for the 19th over bowled by Dilshan Madushanka. The left-arm fast bowler rattled Hooda's stumps on the first ball of the over.

Hooda's disappointing run in Asia Cup 2022 continued with this performance. After a forgettable innings against Pakistan, he could score only three runs off four balls tonight.

