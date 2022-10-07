“Within 24 hours of being beaten by Thailand they have won the biggest game of the tournament” - Fans react as Pakistan beat India in Women’s Asia Cup

Pakistan defeated arch-rivals India by 13-run in the Women’s Asia Cup group fixture in Sylhet on Friday (October 7). The Women in Green made a brilliant comeback after losing to minnows Thailand to stun the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side.

All-rounder Nida Dar slammed an unbeaten 56 off 37 balls, comprising five boundaries and a six. Maroof also led from the front to contribute crucial 32 runs as Pakistan posted 137/6 in 20 overs.

Deepti Sharma was the pick of the bowlers for India with three wickets while Pooja Vastrakar scalped a couple of wickets. Renuka Singh also took a solitary wicket.

Chasing 138, Sabbhineni Meghana (15) and Smriti Mandhana (17) made good starts but failed to score big. The in-form Jemimah Rodrigues also departed for just two runs.

Dayalan Hemalatha (20), Deepti Sharma (16) and Richa Ghosh (26) tried to play their part but failed to take the Women in Blue past the finish line. Skipper Harmanpreet could only score 12 runs.

Nashra Sandhu emerged as the best bowler for Pakistan with 3/30 while Sadia Iqbal and Nida Dar took a couple of wickets each. Aiman Anwar and Tuba Hassan also settled for a wicket each.

The clinical bowling performance saw India bowled out for 124 in 19.4 overs.

Fans took to Twitter to hail Pakistan's women's cricket team after their victory against India. Here are some of the reactions:

Lionel Pepsi @jiime42 Pakistan Mens Team seeing Womens Cricket team Not Droped a single catch #pakvsind Pakistan Mens Team seeing Womens Cricket team Not Droped a single catch #pakvsind https://t.co/5jCVWElVUI

Shoaib @AbbasiHun

#pakvsind Nida Dar can solve our Men middle order problems Nida Dar can solve our Men middle order problems #pakvsind

❤︎𝑭𝒂𝒓𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒂❤︎ @iamfarhana21

Making us proud despite no support whatsoever.



Proud of nation

#PakvsInd #WomensAsiaCup2022 These girls are amazingMaking us proud despite no support whatsoever.Proud of nation These girls are amazing ♥️Making us proud despite no support whatsoever.Proud of nation ♥️#PakvsInd #WomensAsiaCup2022 https://t.co/5Kc74HKlPM

Team Green🇵🇰 @PCTforLife Presented u the most unpredictable team in the world ( irrespective of gender!!)



#AsiaCupT20

#pakvsind

#NidaDar Lost aginst thailand now beaten IndiaPresented u the most unpredictable team in the world( irrespective of gender!!) Lost aginst thailand now beaten India🔥 Presented u the most unpredictable team in the world 💚 ( irrespective of gender!!) 🇵🇰#AsiaCupT20#pakvsind#NidaDar

“It was an important game for us” - Bismah Maroof on Pakistan’s victory

Following the game, Maroof spoke about the importance of Pakistan’s victory after losing to Thailand Women in their last game. Speaking to Star Sports in the post-match show, she said:

“It was an important game for us. We executed well. Nida batted and bowled really well. We just wanted to make a partnership. Nida played a crucial innings and helped us get to a good total. We were looking for gaps. We didn't assess the conditions really well. We all executed the plans well today.”

Nida Dar, who contributed to both batting and bowling departments, highlighted the importance of her 76-run partnership with Maroof. She said:

“It was a slow start for us. Bismah told me we need to get a partnership. It was a good wicket for the batters. I needed to hit to my strong areas. I told her [Bismah] you go for singles and doubles. Last three-four overs, it was low scoring. We need to work on that aspect.”

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB



* ( ) and -

She is named player of the match for her all-round heroics



#INDvPAK | #WomensAsiaCup2022 Nida Dar 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫* () andShe is named player of the match for her all-round heroics Nida Dar 𝐬𝐮𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫 💫5️⃣6️⃣* (3️⃣7️⃣) and 2️⃣-2️⃣3️⃣She is named player of the match for her all-round heroics 🏆#INDvPAK | #WomensAsiaCup2022 https://t.co/uNNkqIbXFv

The Bismah Maroof-led side will next play against the UAE on Sunday (October 9). Meanwhile, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. will face Bangladesh Women on Saturday (October 8).

Poll : 0 votes