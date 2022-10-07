Women's Asia Cup T20 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after India Women vs Pakistan Women, Match 13

India Women took on their arch-rivals Pakistan Women in the 13th match of the ongoing Women's Asia Cup T20 2022. The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet hosted this exciting contest where Pakistan came out victorious to hand India their first loss of the competition.

Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof won the toss and had no hesitation in batting first. Maroof (32) along with Nida Dar (56*) put up a solid 76-run stand for the fourth wicket as they finished their innings on 137/6.

In reply, the Indian side kept losing wickets at regular intervals and as a result, the required run rate kept going higher. They were eventually bundled out for 124, losing the game by 13 runs.

With this close-fought win, Pakistan have got back to winning ways in the ongoing Women's Asia Cup. They suffered a loss against Thailand in their previous fixture but have bounced back to beat their biggest nemesis and grab two crucial points.

Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 @RealHa55an

Congratulations to Pakistan Women's Cricket Team for beating India in the ongoing Asia Cup . This women's cricket team have made us proud yet again. Pakistan Zindabad!



Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 @RealHa55an

Congratulations to Pakistan Women's Cricket Team for beating India in the ongoing Asia Cup . This women's cricket team have made us proud yet again. Pakistan Zindabad!

#PAKvIND #BackOurGirls #Cricket #Pakistan Not the first time they have done it

The Pakistan side have taken their points tally to six and sit below India, who continue to top the table. The Women in Blue are ahead of Pakistan on net run rate. The Indian team has a net run rate of +2.480 as opposed to +1.684 of Pakistan.

Bangladesh follow Pakistan in the standings with four points. They have won two out of three games. Sri Lanka have had a similar journey in the competition so far, but sit below Bangladesh due to poor net run rate.

Thailand Women have also won two games but have played four in total. They have four points under their belt and are placed fifth in the table.

The United Arab Emirates side is struggling in the Women’s Asia Cup. They have managed to win only one game out of four and have only two points to their name. They sit at the sixth position. Malaysia continue to languish at the bottom, having failed to win a single game out of four.

Indian batters succumb to the pressure of chase against unfancied Pakistan in Women's Asia Cup

Wasim Akram @wasimakramlive



I am sure this victory will motivate many girls in our country to play this incredible game of cricket.



Wasim Akram @wasimakramlive

I am sure this victory will motivate many girls in our country to play this incredible game of cricket.

Congratulations team Pakistan #PAKvIND #WomensAsiaCup2022 - What a day for our Women's Cricket Team as they just beat India in the Asia Cup in Bangladesh.

After being asked to bowl first, the Indian team restricted Pakistan to a modest total, with Deepti Sharma picking up three wickets.

However, what followed was a disappointing performance from the Indian batters as a lack of significant partnerships resulted in them falling short by 13 runs. Richa Ghosh top-scored with 26 but lacked support from the other end.

They have suffered their first loss of the Women's Asia Cup and will be eager to bounce back in their next fixture.

Pakistan Women, meanwhile, had suffered a shock defeat against Thailand Women in their last fixture.

Against India though, experienced campaigner Nida Dar scored a brilliant fifty to help her side post a competitive total on the board. The bowlers then stepped up, with Nashra Sandhu finishing with three scalps as they knocked over India Women on 124.

This win for Pakistan has made the ongoing Women's Asia Cup more interesting.

