"Would be a risky one to go for" - Jos Buttler on not appealing against Matthew Wade for allegedly obstructing the field

Following England's eight-run victory over Australia in the first T20I in Perth on Sunday, October 9, captain Jos Buttler opened up on the Matthew Wade incident. The keeper-batter explained his decision not to appeal for allegedly "obstructing the field" against the Aussie batter, deeming it a risky one.

The incident occurred during the third ball of the 16th over when Mark Wood's bouncer took Wade's top edge before hitting his helmet. With Wood running forward to catch the ball and the batter also in a race to reach the crease, Wade's hand came in the middle.

It prevented the bowler from catching the ball. However, the visitors decided not to appeal for the same as Wade continued to bat.

Following England's narrow win, Buttler, who was at the center of the incident, revealed that he was unsure what happened as he was looking at the ball. The 32-year-old said:

"I was looking at the ball the whole time so I wasn't sure what happened. They asked if I wanted to appeal, but I thought we are here for a long time in Australia so would be a risky one to go for so early in the trip."

Wade couldn't get the home side over the line with 16 required off the final over. The Tasmanian departed for a 15-ball 21. Earlier, David Warner's enterprising 73 kickstarted the Aussies' run-chase.

Jos Buttler sizzles with the bat upon his return from injury

Jos Buttler missed the T20 series in Pakistan due to a calf injury. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, Buttler, along with England, put on a sensational show with the bat. The right-handed batter smoked 68 off 32 deliveries, laced with eight fours and four sixes.

The visiting captain added 118 for the opening wicket with Alex Hales, who made 84 off 51 balls. Right-arm speedster Wood was the pick of the bowlers for England with figures of 4-0-34-3. The second T20I will take place in Canberra on Wednesday, October 12.

