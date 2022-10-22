"You can't be complacent ahead of a big game "- Rajkumar Sharma on Rohit Sharma's special preparation ahead of IND vs PAK match in T20 World Cup 2022

Former Delhi cricketer Rajkumar Sharma credited Indian captain Rohit Sharma for not missing the optional training session ahead of their T20 World Cup 2022 clash against Pakistan on Sunday, October 23.

The 35-year-old was seen practising against left-arm throwdowns for a long time, preparing himself for his much-awaited face-off against Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi. The speedster dismissed Rohit for a golden duck when the two teams met in Dubai last year.

Speaking to India News, Rajkumar Sharma explained how the openers have struggled against left-arm pacers and why it is important for them to work on that weakness. He said:

"It's no secret anymore that Shaheen Afridi is a world-class bowler and that his four overs are a threat to the opposition. Our top order has struggled against the inswinging deliveries of left-arm pacers and so I think Rohit practised against the left-arm throwdowns.

"You can't be complacent ahead of a big game and you need to prepare well."

The breeze at MCG will suit Indian bowlers more: Rajkumar Sharma

The conditions at the MCG are overcast and the breeze is likely to play a part in the encounter between the arch-rivals. Rajkumar Sharma opined that while Pakistan fast bowlers have pace, the Men in Blue can depend on their swing bowlers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar to make full use of the breeze.

He spoke about how Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh can also swing the ball when conditions are favorable. On this, Rajkumar Sharma stated:

"As far as the breeze is concerned, I feel it will suit the Indian bowlers more as although they aren't express pace, the likes of Bhuvi, Shami and even Arshdeep can swing the ball. Pakistan definitely have a better place attack, but the breeze could be helpful for both teams."

Will India be able to bury the ghosts of last year's defeat and begin their T20 World Cup campaign with a win? Let us know in the comments.

