Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma pens down emotional message after India’s T20 World Cup exit

Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma penned down a special message for her cricketer husband after India’s exit at the T20 World Cup 2022. She extended her support by saying that she is proud of him.

Interestingly, the leg spinner did not play a game in the T20 World Cup despite picking up 21 wickets in 19 T20Is at an economy of 7.6 this year.

The Men in Blue suffered a 10-wicket loss against Jos Buttler and Co. in the semi-final. Buttler and his opening partner Alex Hales remained unbeaten in the 80s and made 169 runs look like a modest target to achieve with their on-field brilliance.

Taking to Instagram, Dhanashree shared a couple of pictures with her hubby and captioned:

“I love you and I’m so proud of you. Every day…every moment.”

The couple were seen twinning in black as they posed for the camera Down Under.

“Why did you include Chahal in the squad if he is not in your strategy?” – Sunil Gavaskar slams Indian team management

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar blasted the Indian team management for not playing leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the T20 World Cup. He felt India should not have stuck to the same strategy for every game, irrespective of the opposition.

Speaking to India Today, Gavaskar said:

“Why did you include Chahal in the squad if he is not in your strategy? I understand that sometimes you make a strategy against a particular team, but you cannot go with the same plan against every team.”

He will next be seen in action in New Zealand. Team India are scheduled to play three T20Is and as many ODIs.

The opening T20I will be played in Wellington on Friday (November 18). The action will then shift to Mount Maunganui (November 20) and Napier (November 22) for the second and third T20Is.

Several senior players, including Kohli and Rohit, have been rested.

India’s squad for New Zealand T20Is: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC and WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.

