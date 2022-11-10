Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar has blasted the Indian team management for overlooking Yuzvendra Chahal during their T20 World Cup campaign.

The veteran questioned the wrist-spinner’s absence after Rohit Sharma and Co. lost to England by ten wickets in the second T20 World Cup semifinal in Adelaide on Thursday (November 10). He said that one should not go with the same strategy against every team.

Speaking to Sports Today, Gavaskar said:

“Why did you include Chahal in the squad if he is not in your strategy? I understand that sometimes you make a strategy against a particular team, but you cannot go with the same plan against every team.”

Chahal did not play a game in the T20 World Cup despite picking up 21 wickets in 19 T20Is at an economy of 7.6 this year.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who played ahead of Chahal, proved to be the most expensive bowler against England, as he leaked 27 runs in two overs. Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Axar Patel also failed to make an impact, as he conceded 30 runs in four overs.

“England won both the powerplay” – Sunil Gavaskar on where India lost the plot in T20 World Cup semifinal

Gavaskar also pointed out that England won both powerplays with the bat and the ball, which turned out to be the difference in the T20 World Cup semifinal. Jos Buttler and Co. first restricted India to 38-1 in six overs and then scored 63-0 while chasing 169.

It's worth mentioning that India only reached 100 in the first 15 overs. A late flourish from Hardik Pandya helped them to almost 170.

Team India’s innings progression in the T20 World Cup semifinal

6 overs – 38/1

7-10 overs – 24/1

11-15 overs – 38/1

15-20 overs – 68/3

Gavaskar said:

“England won both the powerplay. If a team wins both the powerplay, it means that team is likely to win the match. Indian batting performance was loose in the first 10 or 15 overs, and they scored big only in the last five overs.”

He added:

“When you play against England, where Adil Rashid has scored 10 first-class centuries, and he is the number 11 batter. You must have realized their batting depth and tried to reach 190-200 runs.”

The Men in Blue will next be in action in New Zealand in a white ball series. They are scheduled to play three T20Is and as many ODIs, starting in Wellington on Friday (November 18). Several senior players, including Kohli and Rohit, have been rested.

Team India will then play three ODIs and two Tests against Bangladesh in December.

