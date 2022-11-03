NZ vs IRE, AUS vs AFG T20 World Cup 2022: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide pitch history and T20I records

The final set of T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 round's Group 1 matches will begin tomorrow (November 4) at the Adelaide Oval. The top-placed New Zealand team will square off against Ireland in the opening game, followed by a clash between defending champions Australia and the winless Afghanistan team.

Afghanistan and Ireland have been knocked out of T20 World Cup 2022 but they can spoil Australia and New Zealand's party by registering a win tomorrow. Meanwhile, both Australia and New Zealand need a win to qualify for the semi-finals.

Even a victory by a small margin will be sufficient for the Black Caps but the Aussies need a mammoth win to keep themselves alive in the competition. Ahead of the big day at the Adelaide Oval, here are some vital stats and numbers you need to know from previous T20Is hosted by this ground.

Adelaide Oval, Adelaide T20I stats

T20I matches played: 7

Matches won by teams batting first: 4

Matches won by teams batting second: 3

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 100* - David Warner (AUS) vs. Sri Lanka, 2019.

Best bowling figures: 4/15 - Shane Watson (AUS) vs. England, 2011.

Highest team score: 233/2 - Australia vs. Sri Lanka, 2019.

Lowest team score: 99/9 - Sri Lanka vs. Australia, 2019.

Highest successful run chase: 158/9 - England vs. Australia, 2011.

Average 1st innings score: 180

Adelaide Oval, Adelaide last T20I match pitch report

India defeated Bangladesh in a close game yesterday at this venue (Image: Getty)

In the last T20I match on this ground, India defeated Bangladesh by five runs. The Men in Blue scored 184 in their 20 overs despite losing the toss. In response, Bangladesh received a revised target of 151 runs in 16 overs. The Shakib Al Hasan-led outfit finished with 145/6 and lost by five runs.

A total of 13 sixes were hit in the India vs. Bangladesh match. 12 wickets fell in the two innings, with the spinners accounting for two of them.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes