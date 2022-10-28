NZ vs SL T20 World Cup 2022: Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match

The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match will take place in T20 World Cup 2022 tomorrow (October 29) at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Both teams will look to earn the two crucial points up for grabs in the Group 1 encounter.

The Black Caps are currently at the top of the Group 1 points table with three points from two matches. Their last match against Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have earned two points from two games. They lost their last match against Australia by seven wickets.

Ahead of the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka clash in T20 World Cup 2022, here's a look at the two teams' head-to-head stats in T20I cricket.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka head-to-head record

New Zealand lead the head-to-head record against Sri Lanka 10-8. The two teams have battled in 19 T20Is, with one of them being abandoned due to rain.

NZ vs SL head-to-head record in T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka lead the head-to-head record in T20 World Cup matches against New Zealand 3-1. The Islanders won their battles against the Kiwis in 2007, 2009 and 2012 but lost to them in 2010.

Last 5 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka games in New Zealand

New Zealand have won four of their last five T20Is against Sri Lanka. Here's a brief summary of their last five matches in New Zealand:

NZ (179/7) beat SL (144) by 35 runs, Jan 11, 2019. NZ (147/1) beat SL (142/8) by 9 wickets, Jan 10, 2016. NZ (182/4) beat SL (179/9) by 4 runs, Jan 7, 2016. NZ (116/5) beat SL (115) by 5 wickets, Dec 26, 2006. SL (62/1) beat NZ (162/8) by 18 runs via D/L Method, Dec 22, 2006.

Last 5 NZ vs SL games in Sri Lanka

The head-to-head record between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in the last five T20Is on Sri Lankan soil stands at 2-2. One of their last five T20Is ended with no result. Here's a short summary:

SL (125/8) beat NZ (88) by 37 runs, Sep 6, 2019. NZ (165/6) beat SL (161/9) by 4 wickets, Sep 3, 2019. NZ (175/5) beat SL (174/4) by 5 wickets, Sep 1, 2019. SL (143/2) beat NZ (142/7) by 8 wickets, Nov 21, 2013. SL (6/0) vs. NZ (74/7) - No Result, Oct 30, 2012.

