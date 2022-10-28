NZ vs SL T20 World Cup 2022: Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney pitch history and T20I records

The Sydney Cricket Ground will play host to the match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup 2022 tomorrow evening (October 29). Both nations will meet in a T20 World Cup match for the first time in close to 10 years in Sydney.

The last time New Zealand and Sri Lanka crossed swords on the grand stage was back in 2012. The match ended in a tie and New Zealand would go on to beat Sri Lanka in the Super Over.

Fans will hope for another thrilling battle between the two teams in Sydney tomorrow. Ahead of their clash, here are some vital stats and numbers you need to know from the previous T20Is hosted by the SCG.

Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney T20I stats

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#slvsire #CricketTwitter Sri Lanka make light work of Ireland in their opening match of the Super 12 Sri Lanka make light work of Ireland in their opening match of the Super 12 🔥#slvsire #CricketTwitter https://t.co/Xl6IGzDFNM

T20I matches played: 14

Matches won by teams batting first: 8

Matches won by teams batting second: 5

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 1

Highest individual score: 124* - Shane Watson (AUS) vs. India, 2016.

Best bowling figures: 4/10 - Anrich Nortje (SA) vs. Bangladesh, 2022.

Highest team score: 221/5 - Australia vs. England, 2007.

Lowest team score: 101 - Bangladesh vs. South Africa, 2022.

Highest successful run chase: 200/3 - India vs. Australia, 2016.

Average 1st-innings score: 168

Sydney Cricket Ground's last T20I match pitch report

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#cricket #newzealand #t20worldcup Tim Southee confirmed that Daryl Mitchell will replace Mark Chapman in New Zealand’s playing XI in their match against Sri Lanka 🏏 Tim Southee confirmed that Daryl Mitchell will replace Mark Chapman in New Zealand’s playing XI in their match against Sri Lanka 🏏#cricket #newzealand #t20worldcup https://t.co/Id8dRketIU

In the previous match at the SCG, the Indian cricket team defeated the Netherlands by 56 runs. It was a good track for batting as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav scored fifties for the Men in Blue. India finished with 179/2 in their 20 overs.

The Indian bowlers had a great day in the middle as well, as they restricted the Dutch side to 123/9 in 20 overs. Seven sixes were hit in the 40 overs of the India vs. Netherlands match. 11 wickets fell in the two innings, with pace bowlers bagging seven of them.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes