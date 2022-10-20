"One of the best young talent" - Fans react as Ishan Kishan slams unbeaten century in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022

Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan delivered one of his finest T20 knocks during the team's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 fixture against Odisha on Thursday, October 20.

The left-handed opener dazzled viewers with his blistering unbeaten century. Kishan mustered 102 runs off just 64 deliveries, helping Jharkhand post a strong total of 188.

During his entertaining knock, the southpaw took the Odisha bowlers to the cleaners, smashing seven sixes and five boundaries. Kishan's batting exploits drew the attention of several fans, with many taking to social media to laud the talented youngster.

Meanwhile, Kishan failed to make the cut for the all-important T20 World Cup 2022 as the selectors went ahead with Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik for the wicketkeeper-batter's role. He will be eager to do well in domestic matches and in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to find a place in India's T20I side.

A look at Ishan Kishan's recent batting performances

Ishan Kishan didn't have an ideal start to the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022, managing scores of 12 and 24 in the first two fixtures. However, he made amends with a terrific century in the ensuing encounter to roar back to form.

The 24-year-old was part of India's squad for the three-match home ODI series against South Africa earlier this month. The dynamic batter failed to make an impact in the opening encounter of the rubber.

He came up with a gutsy performance in the second ODI, scoring 93 runs off 84 balls and was instrumental in the hosts winning the clash by seven wickets. Kishan received praise from all quarters for his stunning knock.

When talked about the performances in the shortest format, Ishan Kishan has featured in 19 T20Is and has garnered 543 runs, with four fifties. He has a decent average of 30.16 along with a strike rate of 131.15.

