PAK vs ENG 2022: “Sari khoobsoorti hamare kismat mein kyu hai” - Twitterati troll Babar Azam for Saqlain-like comment after Pakistan lose T20I series against England

Pakistan captain Babar Azam seems to have taken inspiration from head coach Saqlain Mushtaq as he made a philosophical statement after his team’s loss to England in the deciding T20I on Sunday, October 2.

With the seven-match series tied at 3-3, England thumped Pakistan by 67 runs in the final T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Chasing 210 for victory, the hosts managed only 142 for eight. At a press conference following Pakistan’s loss, Babar played down the defeat, stating winning and losing is the beauty ("khoobsoorti") of cricket.

Pakistan cricket fans compared Babar’s statement to that of Saqlain. After the team’s defeat in the 3rd T20I, Pakistan’s head coach Saqlain commented that winning and losing is “kudrat ka nizam” (the law of nature).

Pakistan fans were clearly not impressed by Babar’s defense to the loss. A Twitter used @_FrontfootPull shared a clip from the cricketer’s press conference with the caption:

“SAQLAIN BHAI U DID IT.”

Cricket fans from across Pakistan reacted to the post with a mix of witty and angry comments. Take a look:

It was a forgettable day for Babar overall. After dropping a couple of easy chances in the field, he was dismissed for four in the chase.

“We need to improve in the shortest format” - Babar Azam

Following Pakistan’s defeat on Sunday, Babar admitted that the team needs to show improvement in the T20I format. Speaking at the post-match presentation, he commented:

“It was definitely difficult. With 200 runs on the board, if we lose early wickets, it puts pressure on the other batters. This series was vital for us. We need to improve in the shortest format.”

On the positives from the series, the 27-year-old said:

“We have a good bowling attack. Haris (Rauf) is bowling well, and he is improving every day.”

Pakistan won the toss and sent England into bat in the deciding T20I. Dawid Malan smashed an unbeaten 78 off 47 balls as the visitors put up 209 for three on the board.

In response, Shan Masood top-scored for Pakistan with 56 off 43 balls. However, the rest of the batters failed as the hosts ended up with a disappointing 142 for eight in their 20 overs.

