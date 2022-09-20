Pretoria Capitals squad for SA20: Full list of players signed by Pretoria Capitals for South Africa T20 League

Experienced South African batter Rilee Rossouw (R 6.90 million) and left-arm pacer Wayne Parnell (R 5.60 million) were Pretoria Capitals’ biggest purchases at the SA20 League player action on Monday.

The Capitals also acquired the services of veteran England leg-spinner Adil Rashid for R 2.4 million. Towards the end of the auction, they picked up New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham for R 3.6 million.

At R 425 K, Sri Lankan big-hitter Kusal Mendis was an absolute steal for the franchise. They also went for England stroke-maker Phil Salt (R 2 million) and Ireland left-arm pacer Joshua Little (R 1.5 million).

The Pretoria Capitals are one of six franchises that will be featuring the inaugural edition of SA20 - Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) franchise T20 competition. The franchise is affiliated with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals (DC).

Ahead of the player auction, they signed Proteas fast bowler Anrich Nortje and uncapped Proteas pacer Migael Pretorius for the inaugural edition of the CSA T20 League.

Nortje also represents Delhi Capitals in the IPL. Graham Ford is the head coach of the franchise, while Jacques Kallis and Dale Benkenstein have been appointed as assistant coaches.

Pretoria Capitals full squad and players list

Below is the list of players purchased by Pretoria Capitals at the SA20 auction on Monday:

Rilee Rossouw - R 6.90 million

Phil Salt - R 2 million

Wayne Parnell - R 5.60 million

Joshua Little - R 1.5 million

Shaun von Berg - R 325 K

Adil Rashid - R 2.4 million

Cameron Delport - R 800 K

Will Jacks - R 1.1 million

Theunis de Bruyn - R 1 million

Marco Marais - R 175 K

Jimmy Neesham - R 3.6 million

Kusal Mendis - R 425 K

Daryn Dupaivllon - R 1.70 million

Shane Dadswell - R 175 K

Eathan Bosch - R 175 K

Pretoria Capitals squad for SA20: Anrich Nortje, Migael Pretorius, Rilee Rossouw, Phil Salt, Wayne Parnell, Joshua Little, Shaun Von Berg, Adil Rashid, Cameron Delport, Will Jacks, Theunis De Bruyn, Marco Marais, Jimmy Neesham, Kusal Mendis, Daryn Dupavillon, Shane Dadswell, Eathan Bosch

