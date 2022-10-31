Indian cricketer Abhinav Mukund has accused of there being selection bias in the process after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced squads for the New Zealand and Bangladesh series on Monday (October 31).

Several players, including Prithvi Shaw, Nitish Rana and Sarfaraz Khan, did not find a place in the white-ball or red-ball format teams.

Taking to Twitter, Mukund wrote:

“Receny bias in selections is something I have disliked. When it happens to you as a player you are left without understanding a lot of things, leaves you in dark. Don’t understand many exclusions here, but it is what it is. #IndianCricketTeam”

The tweet comes even as Chetan Sharma, Chairman of the Selection Committee, clarified the absence of a few cricketers like Shaw, Sarafaraz, Hanuma Vihari and Ajinkya Rahane from different squads. Meanwhile, youngsters like Kuldeep Sen and Yash Dayal have found a place in the ODI squads.

Speaking during the BCCI's squad announcement, he also spoke about workload management:

“No player asked to be rested. We have taken the proactive initiative to rest players by getting in touch with the medical team and the team management.”

Hardik Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan to lead as BCCI announces squads for New Zealand's T20I and ODI series

Hardik Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan have been announced skippers, while Rishabh Pant will be their deputy with Team India set to play three T20Is and three ODIs in New Zealand.

The first T20I will be played on November 18, followed by the second and third matches on November 20 and 22, respectively. The ODI series will begin on November 25.

Squad for New Zealand T20Is: Hardik Pandya (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umran Malik.

Squad for New Zealand ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen and Umran Malik.

Rohit Sharma to lead India as BCCI announce squads for ODI and Test series

The BCCI has offered more than a month-long break for senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after T20 World Cup 2022.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will play three ODIs and two Tests against Bangladesh. The first ODI will be played on December 4, followed by the second and third games on December 7 and 10, respectively. Meanwhile, the Test series will kick start on December 14.

Squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, W Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar and Yash Dayal.

Squad for Bangladesh Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

